How to Watch Boise State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Santa Clara
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Santa Clara
- The Boise State Broncos average 68.4 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 69.0 the Santa Clara Broncos allow.
- The Santa Clara Broncos score an average of 77.2 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 59.1 the Boise State Broncos allow.
- This season, the Boise State Broncos have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.
- The Broncos' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Boise State Broncos have given up to their opponents (40.3%).
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab leads the Boise State Broncos in scoring, tallying 14.7 points per game to go with 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging eight boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.1 assists per game.
- Akot makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boise State Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Kigab is Boise State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Armus leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Jalen Williams racks up 19.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Santa Clara Broncos.
- The Santa Clara leaders in rebounding and assists are Keshawn Justice with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.1 points and three assists per game) and PJ Pipes with four assists per game (he also tacks on 11.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
- Justice is the most prolific from deep for the Santa Clara Broncos, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Santa Clara's leader in steals is Williams (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun (1.3 per game).
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
CSU Bakersfield
L 46-39
Home
11/30/2021
Saint Louis
L 86-82
Home
12/3/2021
Tulsa
W 63-58
Home
12/7/2021
CSU Northridge
W 74-48
Away
12/10/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 97-60
Home
12/14/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
12/19/2021
Montana Tech
-
Home
12/22/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/28/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/4/2022
Utah State
-
Away
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
UC Irvine
L 69-64
Home
11/30/2021
Hawaii
W 70-58
Home
12/4/2021
Louisiana Tech
L 78-75
Home
12/7/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 88-77
Home
12/11/2021
Cal
L 72-60
Away
12/14/2021
Boise State
-
Away
12/17/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
12/19/2021
Montana
-
Home
12/21/2021
San Jose State
-
Away
12/30/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
1/1/2022
San Diego
-
Home