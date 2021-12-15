Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Santa Clara

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: ExtraMile Arena

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Santa Clara

The Boise State Broncos average 68.4 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 69.0 the Santa Clara Broncos allow.

The Santa Clara Broncos score an average of 77.2 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 59.1 the Boise State Broncos allow.

This season, the Boise State Broncos have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.

The Broncos' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Boise State Broncos have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab leads the Boise State Broncos in scoring, tallying 14.7 points per game to go with 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging eight boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.1 assists per game.

Akot makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boise State Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Kigab is Boise State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Armus leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Jalen Williams racks up 19.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Santa Clara leaders in rebounding and assists are Keshawn Justice with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.1 points and three assists per game) and PJ Pipes with four assists per game (he also tacks on 11.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).

Justice is the most prolific from deep for the Santa Clara Broncos, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Santa Clara's leader in steals is Williams (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun (1.3 per game).

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 CSU Bakersfield L 46-39 Home 11/30/2021 Saint Louis L 86-82 Home 12/3/2021 Tulsa W 63-58 Home 12/7/2021 CSU Northridge W 74-48 Away 12/10/2021 Prairie View A&M W 97-60 Home 12/14/2021 Santa Clara - Home 12/19/2021 Montana Tech - Home 12/22/2021 Washington State - Away 12/28/2021 Fresno State - Home 1/1/2022 Wyoming - Away 1/4/2022 Utah State - Away

Santa Clara Schedule