    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Santa Clara

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: ExtraMile Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Boise State vs. Santa Clara

    • The Boise State Broncos average 68.4 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 69.0 the Santa Clara Broncos allow.
    • The Santa Clara Broncos score an average of 77.2 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 59.1 the Boise State Broncos allow.
    • This season, the Boise State Broncos have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.
    • The Broncos' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Boise State Broncos have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Abu Kigab leads the Boise State Broncos in scoring, tallying 14.7 points per game to go with 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Boise State's leading rebounder is Mladen Armus averaging eight boards per game and its best passer is Emmanuel Akot and his 3.1 assists per game.
    • Akot makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boise State Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • Kigab is Boise State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Armus leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Jalen Williams racks up 19.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Santa Clara Broncos.
    • The Santa Clara leaders in rebounding and assists are Keshawn Justice with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.1 points and three assists per game) and PJ Pipes with four assists per game (he also tacks on 11.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
    • Justice is the most prolific from deep for the Santa Clara Broncos, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Santa Clara's leader in steals is Williams (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun (1.3 per game).

    Boise State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    L 46-39

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Saint Louis

    L 86-82

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Tulsa

    W 63-58

    Home

    12/7/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 74-48

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 97-60

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana Tech

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    Santa Clara Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    UC Irvine

    L 69-64

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Hawaii

    W 70-58

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    L 78-75

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 88-77

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cal

    L 72-60

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Santa Clara at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

