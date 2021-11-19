How to Watch Boise State at Temple

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Boise State Broncos at Temple Owls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Boise State and Temple men's basketball teams will look to bounce back after losing their opening games at the Charleston Classic.
    The Boise State men's basketball team played well for the first 35 minutes of its game with St. Bonaventure on Thursday but scored just two points over the last five minutes, which led to a 67–61 loss.

    How to Watch Boise State vs Temple Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live stream the Boise State vs Temple on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Broncos had the Bonnies on the ropes, but their offense went cold. Instead of picking up a big upset, they will play in the consolation round of the Charleston Classic.

    On Friday, the Broncos will play a Temple team that was blown out by Clemson in the first round.

    Temple led 24–23 with 7:59 left in the first half but scored just two points over the next nine minutes, falling behind by 16 points. That drought was more than enough for Clemson to take control of the game and run away with the win.

    Both teams played well at times in their losses on Thursday and will look to bounce back with a big win and earn a chance to play in the consolation final on Sunday afternoon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

