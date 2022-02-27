How to Watch Boise State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (22-6, 13-2 MWC) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the UNLV Rebels (17-11, 9-6 MWC), winners of three straight as well. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-1.5
127.5 points
Key Stats for UNLV vs. Boise State
- The Broncos average 68.5 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 65.0 the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels score 10.9 more points per game (70.5) than the Broncos give up to opponents (59.6).
- This season, the Broncos have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
- The Rebels' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab averages a team-best 14.1 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field.
- Marcus Shaver Jr. is putting up 13.4 points, 2.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Mladen Armus paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.0), and also puts up 7.0 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.
- Tyson Degenhart is putting up 10.4 points, 0.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Emmanuel Akot averages a team-high 2.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.3 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton is the Rebels' top scorer (21.9 points per game), and he contributes 2.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds. His scoring average ranks him seventh in the country.
- Royce Hamm Jr. is the Rebels' top rebounder (9.5 per game), and he contributes 8.3 points and 0.6 assists.
- Jordan McCabe is the Rebels' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he puts up 7.0 points and 1.8 rebounds.
- Donovan Williams gets the Rebels 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Michael Nuga is putting up 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
