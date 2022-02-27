How to Watch Boise State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (22-6, 13-2 MWC) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the UNLV Rebels (17-11, 9-6 MWC), winners of three straight as well. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -1.5 127.5 points

Key Stats for UNLV vs. Boise State

The Broncos average 68.5 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 65.0 the Rebels give up.

The Rebels score 10.9 more points per game (70.5) than the Broncos give up to opponents (59.6).

This season, the Broncos have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.

The Rebels' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab averages a team-best 14.1 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is putting up 13.4 points, 2.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Mladen Armus paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.0), and also puts up 7.0 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.

Tyson Degenhart is putting up 10.4 points, 0.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Emmanuel Akot averages a team-high 2.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.3 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

UNLV Players to Watch