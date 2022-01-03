Boise State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Boise State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) will look to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Utah State Aggies (9-5, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Utah State vs. Boise State
- The 77.2 points per game the Aggies average are 19.0 more points than the Broncos allow (58.2).
- The Broncos put up an average of 69.1 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 68.1 the Aggies allow.
- This season, the Aggies have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Broncos' opponents have knocked down.
- The Broncos have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean puts up 19.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.4 assists, shooting 65.6% from the field and 56.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brandon Horvath puts up 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Rylan Jones leads the Aggies at 5.5 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 7.6 points.
- Steven Ashworth is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- Brock Miller posts 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab is averaging a team-high 14.2 points per game. And he is contributing 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 49.0% of his shots from the floor.
- The Broncos receive 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Marcus Shaver Jr..
- Mladen Armus paces the Broncos in rebounding (8.5 per game), and puts up 7.1 points and 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Emmanuel Akot paces the Broncos in assists (3.1 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Broncos get 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Tyson Degenhart.
How To Watch
January
4
2022
Boise State at Utah State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)