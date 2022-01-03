Boise State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Boise State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) will look to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Utah State Aggies (9-5, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
    Key Stats for Utah State vs. Boise State

    • The 77.2 points per game the Aggies average are 19.0 more points than the Broncos allow (58.2).
    • The Broncos put up an average of 69.1 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 68.1 the Aggies allow.
    • This season, the Aggies have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Broncos' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Broncos have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Justin Bean puts up 19.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.4 assists, shooting 65.6% from the field and 56.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Brandon Horvath puts up 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Rylan Jones leads the Aggies at 5.5 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 7.6 points.
    • Steven Ashworth is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Brock Miller posts 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Abu Kigab is averaging a team-high 14.2 points per game. And he is contributing 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 49.0% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Broncos receive 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Marcus Shaver Jr..
    • Mladen Armus paces the Broncos in rebounding (8.5 per game), and puts up 7.1 points and 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • Emmanuel Akot paces the Broncos in assists (3.1 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Broncos get 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Tyson Degenhart.

    How To Watch

    Boise State at Utah State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
