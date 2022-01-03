Boise State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 18, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) will look to continue a three-game road win streak when they take on the Utah State Aggies (9-5, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Boise State

The 77.2 points per game the Aggies average are 19.0 more points than the Broncos allow (58.2).

The Broncos put up an average of 69.1 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 68.1 the Aggies allow.

This season, the Aggies have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Broncos' opponents have knocked down.

The Broncos have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean puts up 19.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.4 assists, shooting 65.6% from the field and 56.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Horvath puts up 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Rylan Jones leads the Aggies at 5.5 assists per game, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 7.6 points.

Steven Ashworth is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Brock Miller posts 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

