How to Watch Boise State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Chandler Jacobs (13) defends against the drive of Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during second half action at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Colorado State defeats Boise State 77-74. Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (15-12, 6-8 MWC) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (20-6, 11-2 MWC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: ExtraMile Arena

ExtraMile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Utah State

The Broncos score 68.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies give up.

The Aggies score 15.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (59.8).

This season, the Broncos have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.

The Aggies have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 13.7 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.

Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean records 18.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Aggies, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Utah State's assist leader is Rylan Jones with 4.7 per game. He also scores 7.5 points per game and tacks on 2.7 rebounds per game.

Steven Ashworth makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.

Utah State's leader in steals is Bean with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brandon Horvath with 0.5 per game.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 Wyoming L 72-65 Away 2/5/2022 San Jose State W 76-60 Home 2/11/2022 UNLV W 69-63 Home 2/13/2022 Colorado State L 77-74 Home 2/16/2022 Air Force W 85-59 Away 2/19/2022 Utah State - Home 2/22/2022 San Diego State - Home 2/26/2022 UNLV - Away 3/1/2022 Nevada - Home 3/5/2022 Colorado State - Away

Utah State Schedule