How to Watch Boise State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (15-12, 6-8 MWC) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (20-6, 11-2 MWC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Utah State
- The Broncos score 68.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies give up.
- The Aggies score 15.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (59.8).
- This season, the Broncos have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
- The Aggies have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 13.7 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
- Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean records 18.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Aggies, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Utah State's assist leader is Rylan Jones with 4.7 per game. He also scores 7.5 points per game and tacks on 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Steven Ashworth makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
- Utah State's leader in steals is Bean with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brandon Horvath with 0.5 per game.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Wyoming
L 72-65
Away
2/5/2022
San Jose State
W 76-60
Home
2/11/2022
UNLV
W 69-63
Home
2/13/2022
Colorado State
L 77-74
Home
2/16/2022
Air Force
W 85-59
Away
2/19/2022
Utah State
-
Home
2/22/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
2/26/2022
UNLV
-
Away
3/1/2022
Nevada
-
Home
3/5/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
San Jose State
W 78-62
Home
2/5/2022
UNLV
W 90-75
Home
2/8/2022
Wyoming
L 78-76
Away
2/11/2022
Nevada
L 85-72
Home
2/15/2022
San Diego State
L 75-56
Away
2/19/2022
Boise State
-
Away
2/22/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
2/26/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
3/4/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Utah State at Boise State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)