How to Watch Boise State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Chandler Jacobs (13) defends against the drive of Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during second half action at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Colorado State defeats Boise State 77-74. Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (15-12, 6-8 MWC) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (20-6, 11-2 MWC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Utah State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: ExtraMile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Utah State

  • The Broncos score 68.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies give up.
  • The Aggies score 15.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (59.8).
  • This season, the Broncos have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Aggies have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring, tallying 13.7 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
  • Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean records 18.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Aggies, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Utah State's assist leader is Rylan Jones with 4.7 per game. He also scores 7.5 points per game and tacks on 2.7 rebounds per game.
  • Steven Ashworth makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
  • Utah State's leader in steals is Bean with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brandon Horvath with 0.5 per game.

Boise State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Wyoming

L 72-65

Away

2/5/2022

San Jose State

W 76-60

Home

2/11/2022

UNLV

W 69-63

Home

2/13/2022

Colorado State

L 77-74

Home

2/16/2022

Air Force

W 85-59

Away

2/19/2022

Utah State

-

Home

2/22/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

2/26/2022

UNLV

-

Away

3/1/2022

Nevada

-

Home

3/5/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

San Jose State

W 78-62

Home

2/5/2022

UNLV

W 90-75

Home

2/8/2022

Wyoming

L 78-76

Away

2/11/2022

Nevada

L 85-72

Home

2/15/2022

San Diego State

L 75-56

Away

2/19/2022

Boise State

-

Away

2/22/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

2/26/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

3/4/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Utah State at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
