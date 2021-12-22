Skip to main content
    How to Watch Boise State at Washington State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boise State looks to go on the road and pick up its sixth straight win at Washington State on Wednesday night in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    Boise State has had an up and down type of season so far this year. The Broncos started the year just 3-4 but had big wins against Temple and Ole Miss. They also had a loss to CSU Bakersfield where they only scored 39 points.

    How to Watch Boise State at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

    Live stream the Boise State at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since then, though, they have reeled off five straight wins, including a close win against Tulsa and a 12-point win against Santa Clara.

    Boise State has been playing well but will get a big test at Washington State on Wednesday night.

    The Cougars snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday when they beat Northern Colorado by 26. The win was just their third in their last six after starting the year 5-0.

    The Cougars have to be wondering what type of team they have this year as they wrap up their non-conference schedule with Boise State.

    Washington State really needs to get another win before they start conference play, but the Broncos are not going to be a pushover as they have been playing great.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Boise State at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
