Boise State has had an up and down type of season so far this year. The Broncos started the year just 3-4 but had big wins against Temple and Ole Miss. They also had a loss to CSU Bakersfield where they only scored 39 points.
How to Watch Boise State at Washington State in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
Since then, though, they have reeled off five straight wins, including a close win against Tulsa and a 12-point win against Santa Clara.
Boise State has been playing well but will get a big test at Washington State on Wednesday night.
The Cougars snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday when they beat Northern Colorado by 26. The win was just their third in their last six after starting the year 5-0.
The Cougars have to be wondering what type of team they have this year as they wrap up their non-conference schedule with Boise State.
Washington State really needs to get another win before they start conference play, but the Broncos are not going to be a pushover as they have been playing great.
