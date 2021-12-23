Dec 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) celebrates after a game against the Northern Colorado Bears at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Cougars won 82-56. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (8-4) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (8-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Washington State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: ExtraMile Arena

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -4.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Washington State

The Cougars average 18.7 more points per game (77.7) than the Broncos give up (59).

The Broncos put up an average of 70.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 63.8 the Cougars allow.

The Cougars make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Broncos have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

Noah Williams posts 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Efe Abogidi posts 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 60.7% from the field.

Mouhamed Gueye leads the Cougars at 5.4 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.3 assists and 6.6 points.

TJ Bamba averages 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Boise State Players to Watch