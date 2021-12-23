Skip to main content
    How to Watch Washington State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) celebrates after a game against the Northern Colorado Bears at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Cougars won 82-56. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (8-4) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (8-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Washington State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: ExtraMile Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington State vs Boise State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington State

    -4.5

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for Boise State vs. Washington State

    • The Cougars average 18.7 more points per game (77.7) than the Broncos give up (59).
    • The Broncos put up an average of 70.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 63.8 the Cougars allow.
    • The Cougars make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
    • The Broncos have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Noah Williams posts 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Efe Abogidi posts 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 60.7% from the field.
    • Mouhamed Gueye leads the Cougars at 5.4 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.3 assists and 6.6 points.
    • TJ Bamba averages 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Abu Kigab is putting up team highs in points (14.5 per game) and assists (2). And he is delivering 6.9 rebounds, making 49.6% of his shots from the floor.
    • Mladen Armus is posting a team-high 8.9 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 7.3 points and 1.3 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the field.
    • The Broncos get 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Marcus Shaver Jr..
    • Emmanuel Akot is the Broncos' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he contributes 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds.
    • Tyson Degenhart gives the Broncos 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Boise State at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

