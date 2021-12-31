Boise State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will try to extend a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Boise State

The Cowboys score 19.3 more points per game (77.5) than the Broncos give up (58.2).

The Broncos score an average of 69.1 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 63.1 the Cowboys give up.

The Cowboys make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

The Broncos' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have given up to their opponents (39.2%).

Wyoming Players to Watch

Graham Ike is tops on the Cowboys with 19.5 points per contest and 8.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.5 assists.

Hunter Maldonado is tops on his squad in assists per game (5.5), and also puts up 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Drake Jeffries is posting 10.0 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Xavier Dusell puts up 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeremiah Oden averages 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Boise State Players to Watch