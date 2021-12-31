Boise State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wyoming Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will try to extend a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Arena-Auditorium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Boise State

    • The Cowboys score 19.3 more points per game (77.5) than the Broncos give up (58.2).
    • The Broncos score an average of 69.1 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 63.1 the Cowboys give up.
    • The Cowboys make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
    • The Broncos' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have given up to their opponents (39.2%).

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Graham Ike is tops on the Cowboys with 19.5 points per contest and 8.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.5 assists.
    • Hunter Maldonado is tops on his squad in assists per game (5.5), and also puts up 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Drake Jeffries is posting 10.0 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
    • Xavier Dusell puts up 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jeremiah Oden averages 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Abu Kigab leads the Broncos in scoring (14.2 points per game) and assists (2.2), and averages 6.9 rebounds. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
    • Mladen Armus paces the Broncos in rebounding (8.5 per game), and puts up 7.1 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • Emmanuel Akot is the Broncos' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he delivers 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds.
    • Tyson Degenhart gives the Broncos 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Boise State at Wyoming

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
