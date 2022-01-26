How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Boise State Broncos (15-4, 6-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Broncos will put their 12-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, who have won six straight.
How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: ExtraMile Arena
Key Stats for Boise State vs. Wyoming
- The Broncos average 67.8 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 65.6 the Cowboys give up.
- The Cowboys average 20.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Broncos give up (57.9).
- This season, the Broncos have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.
- The Cowboys' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (40%).
Boise State Players to Watch
- The Broncos scoring leader is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.1 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of three in each contest.
- Akot makes more threes per game than any other member of the Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
- The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike has the top spot on the Cowboys leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Wyoming's assist leader is Hunter Maldonado with 6.3 per game. He also averages 16.8 points per game and adds 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Drake Jeffries makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.
- Maldonado (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wyoming while Jeremiah Oden (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Nevada
W 85-70
Away
1/15/2022
New Mexico
W 71-63
Away
1/18/2022
Air Force
W 62-56
Home
1/20/2022
Utah State
W 62-59
Away
1/22/2022
San Diego State
W 42-37
Away
1/25/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
1/28/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
2/3/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
2/5/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
2/11/2022
UNLV
-
Home
2/15/2022
Air Force
-
Away
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/25/2021
South Florida
W 77-57
Away
1/15/2022
Utah State
W 71-69
Away
1/17/2022
Nevada
W 77-67
Away
1/19/2022
San Jose State
W 84-69
Home
1/22/2022
New Mexico
W 93-91
Home
1/25/2022
Boise State
-
Away
1/28/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/31/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
2/3/2022
Boise State
-
Home
2/6/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
2/8/2022
Utah State
-
Home