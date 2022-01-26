Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (right) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (left) during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (right) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (left) during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Boise State Broncos (15-4, 6-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Broncos will put their 12-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, who have won six straight.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Wyoming

  • The Broncos average 67.8 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 65.6 the Cowboys give up.
  • The Cowboys average 20.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Broncos give up (57.9).
  • This season, the Broncos have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Cowboys' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (40%).

Boise State Players to Watch

  • The Broncos scoring leader is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.1 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of three in each contest.
  • Akot makes more threes per game than any other member of the Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
  • The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Graham Ike has the top spot on the Cowboys leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Wyoming's assist leader is Hunter Maldonado with 6.3 per game. He also averages 16.8 points per game and adds 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Drake Jeffries makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.
  • Maldonado (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wyoming while Jeremiah Oden (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Boise State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Nevada

W 85-70

Away

1/15/2022

New Mexico

W 71-63

Away

1/18/2022

Air Force

W 62-56

Home

1/20/2022

Utah State

W 62-59

Away

1/22/2022

San Diego State

W 42-37

Away

1/25/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

1/28/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

2/3/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

2/5/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

2/11/2022

UNLV

-

Home

2/15/2022

Air Force

-

Away

Wyoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/25/2021

South Florida

W 77-57

Away

1/15/2022

Utah State

W 71-69

Away

1/17/2022

Nevada

W 77-67

Away

1/19/2022

San Jose State

W 84-69

Home

1/22/2022

New Mexico

W 93-91

Home

1/25/2022

Boise State

-

Away

1/28/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/31/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

2/3/2022

Boise State

-

Home

2/6/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

2/8/2022

Utah State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Wyoming at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16915797
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open Quarterfinals

2 minutes ago
boise state
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Kentucky

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at TCU

2 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at New Mexico

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy