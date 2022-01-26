Jan 22, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (right) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (left) during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Boise State Broncos (15-4, 6-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (15-2, 4-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Broncos will put their 12-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, who have won six straight.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: ExtraMile Arena

ExtraMile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Wyoming

The Broncos average 67.8 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 65.6 the Cowboys give up.

The Cowboys average 20.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Broncos give up (57.9).

This season, the Broncos have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.

The Cowboys' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (40%).

Boise State Players to Watch

The Broncos scoring leader is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.1 per contest to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of three in each contest.

Akot makes more threes per game than any other member of the Broncos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.

The Boise State steals leader is Kigab, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Armus, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Graham Ike has the top spot on the Cowboys leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Wyoming's assist leader is Hunter Maldonado with 6.3 per game. He also averages 16.8 points per game and adds 5.5 rebounds per game.

Drake Jeffries makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.

Maldonado (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wyoming while Jeremiah Oden (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Nevada W 85-70 Away 1/15/2022 New Mexico W 71-63 Away 1/18/2022 Air Force W 62-56 Home 1/20/2022 Utah State W 62-59 Away 1/22/2022 San Diego State W 42-37 Away 1/25/2022 Wyoming - Home 1/28/2022 Fresno State - Away 2/3/2022 Wyoming - Away 2/5/2022 San Jose State - Home 2/11/2022 UNLV - Home 2/15/2022 Air Force - Away

Wyoming Schedule