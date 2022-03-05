Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College and Georgia Tech finish their regular seasons on Saturday afternoon when they hook up for an ACC clash

Boston College takes a trip to Georgia Tech on Saturday looking to bounce back from two straight losses. The Eagles dropped their last two home games to Clemson and Miami and are now just 6-13 in the ACC.

How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston College at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back losses snapped a two-game winning streak in which they beat Florida State at home and NC State on the road.

Those wins are the lone bright spot in the last month for Boston College, but Saturday it will look to end on a high note and avenge an earlier season loss to Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets will look to make it a sweep but will have to snap a four-game losing streak to do it.

They have really struggled over the last month as they have won just twice in the last 11 games and have dropped to just 4-15 in the ACC.

Georgia Tech has been competitive in most of its losses, but hasn't been able to get over the hump and get wins.

Saturday afternoon the Yellow Jackets get one last home game to send the seniors off with win, but they will have to play much better to do that.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Boston College at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs47 seconds ago
Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova at Butler in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs47 seconds ago
Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs47 seconds ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma vs UCLA in College Baseball

By Adam Childs47 seconds ago
Mar 2, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) shoots in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at LSU in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs47 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with guards Au'Diese Toney (5) and Davonte Davis (4) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs47 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament: Brimfield vs Galena

By Steve Benko47 seconds ago
atalanta bc
Serie A

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Atalanta

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skate up ice during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy