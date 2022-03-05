How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

Boston College and Georgia Tech finish their regular seasons on Saturday afternoon when they hook up for an ACC clash

Boston College takes a trip to Georgia Tech on Saturday looking to bounce back from two straight losses. The Eagles dropped their last two home games to Clemson and Miami and are now just 6-13 in the ACC.

How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The back-to-back losses snapped a two-game winning streak in which they beat Florida State at home and NC State on the road.

Those wins are the lone bright spot in the last month for Boston College, but Saturday it will look to end on a high note and avenge an earlier season loss to Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets will look to make it a sweep but will have to snap a four-game losing streak to do it.

They have really struggled over the last month as they have won just twice in the last 11 games and have dropped to just 4-15 in the ACC.

Georgia Tech has been competitive in most of its losses, but hasn't been able to get over the hump and get wins.

Saturday afternoon the Yellow Jackets get one last home game to send the seniors off with win, but they will have to play much better to do that.

