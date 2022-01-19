Boston College travels to Louisville on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in college basketball.

Boston College snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday when it beat Clemson 70-68. The Eagles had been struggling as they lost to Saint Louis and Albany before losing their first three ACC games.

How to Watch Boston College at Louisville in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Saturday, though, they were able to get a big win that improved their ACC record to 2-3 and 7-8 overall. The win also was their first road win of the year as they came in 0-3 in true road games and 0-5 in games away from home.

Wednesday night, they will look to get their second straight road win against a Louisville team that has lost three games.

The Cardinals were upset by Pitt on Saturday 65-53. The loss was their third straight and kept them from picking up a season sweep of the Panthers.

Louisville is now just 4-3 in the ACC after it won its first four games in conference play. It has been an up and down year for the Cardinals as they continue to find some consistency.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, but they have been struggling and the Eagles finally got their first conference win so this could be a tricky game for Louisville.

