How to Watch Boston College at NC State in Men's College Basketball

Boston College travels to NC State on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game.

Boston College snapped a five-game losing streak Monday night when it beat Florida State, 71-55. The Eagles never trailed in the game, as they easily took down the struggling Seminoles.

The win improved Boston College's ACC record to 5-11 and finally got the team to 10 wins on the year.

Wednesday night, the Eagles will look to win their second straight game for the first time since winning three straight in late November and early December.

NC State will look to deny Boston College that second straight victory as the Wolfpack also seek a two-game winning streak.

The Wolfpack snapped a six-game losing streak last Tuesday when they went to Georgia Tech and came home with a 76-61 victory.

The win was just their fourth in the last 14 games and improved their ACC record to 4-12.

Both of these teams have been struggling over the last couple of months but are looking to pick up a rare second straight win.

They are both still fighting, and Wednesday night should be a good game between two teams looking to finish the season off strong.

