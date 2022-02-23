Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College at NC State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College travels to NC State on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game.

Boston College snapped a five-game losing streak Monday night when it beat Florida State, 71-55. The Eagles never trailed in the game, as they easily took down the struggling Seminoles.

How to Watch Boston College at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston College at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved Boston College's ACC record to 5-11 and finally got the team to 10 wins on the year.

Wednesday night, the Eagles will look to win their second straight game for the first time since winning three straight in late November and early December.

NC State will look to deny Boston College that second straight victory as the Wolfpack also seek a two-game winning streak.

The Wolfpack snapped a six-game losing streak last Tuesday when they went to Georgia Tech and came home with a 76-61 victory.

The win was just their fourth in the last 14 games and improved their ACC record to 4-12.

Both of these teams have been struggling over the last couple of months but are looking to pick up a rare second straight win.

They are both still fighting, and Wednesday night should be a good game between two teams looking to finish the season off strong.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Boston College at NC State

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17732677
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Canadiens

By Evan Massey
1 minute ago
USATSI_17735208
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette at Connecticut in Women’s College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17695510
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at NC State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17732717
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Michigan in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_12318690
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Hockey East Tournament: Merrimack vs. New Hampshire in Women's College Hockey

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
USATSI_17722401
College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
USATSI_17725539
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
1 minute ago
indiana state
College Basketball

How to Watch Northern Iowa at Indiana State in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
USATSI_17435102 (1)
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Laval Rocket at Toronto Marlies

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy