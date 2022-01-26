Boston College heads to North Carolina on Wednesday to take on the Tar Heels.

Boston College's up-and-down season continued Monday night when it lost to Wake Forest, 87-57. The loss kept the Eagles from winning their second straight game for the first time since late November.

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Eagles are now 3-5 in the ACC and 8-10 overall, as they have alternated wins and losses over their last five games after alternating winning streaks with losing streaks to start the year.

It has been an extremely inconsistent year for Boston College, and Wednesday it doesn't get much easier as the Eagles take on a North Carolina team coming off a win against Virginia Tech.

The Tar Heels were able to put a stop to their two-game losing streak with the victory over the Hokies. They were blown out by both Miami and Wake Forest before the win.

It was a much-needed win for North Carolina, as the team is now just 5-3 in the ACC. It was in trouble of falling out of the conference race.

Wednesday night, the Tar Heels will look to make it two in a row, as they look to beat Boston College for a second time this year.

