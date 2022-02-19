Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two middle-of-the-road ACC teams meet as Boston College travels to New York to take on Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

Boston College is the No. 12 ranked team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Eagles are 9-15 overall this season and 4-10 inside of the conference. They are currently on a four-game losing streak.

They've lost on the road at Virginia and Notre Dame and at home against Syracuse and No. 9 Duke in that streak. The team is led by Makai Ashton-Langford, who leads the team in scoring and assists with 12.6 points and 3.2 assists per game.

How to Watch Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Syracuse is in the middle of the ACC ranked No. 8 out of 15 teams. The Orange are over .500 overall at 13-12 and at .500 at 7-7 inside conference play. 

They were on a four-game winning streak in conference play before it was snapped on the road at Virginia Tech in their last game. This team is led by Buddy Boeheim who averages 19.2 points and 3.4 assists per game. His brother, Jimmy Boeheim, also averages 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The last time these two teams played Syracuse came out with the 73-64 win on the road at Boston College. Cole Swider led the way for the Orange with 21 points and eight rebounds in 40 minutes.

