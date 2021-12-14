Boston College vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston College vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston College Eagles (6-4) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-7) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. Albany (NY)

    Key Stats for Boston College vs. Albany (NY)

    • The Eagles put up 68.3 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 70.0 the Great Danes allow.
    • The Great Danes' 57.4 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 61.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.
    • The Eagles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.7% the Great Danes allow to opponents.
    • The Great Danes are shooting 38.0% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 43.2% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Eagles this season is DeMarr Langford Jr., who averages 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
    • Boston College's leading rebounder is T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Makai Ashton-Langford and his 3.6 assists per game.
    • Jaeden Zackery leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Boston College steals leader is Zackery, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quinten Post, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Albany (NY) Players to Watch

    • De'Vondre Perry puts up 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Great Danes, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Jamel Horton dishes out more assists than any other Albany (NY) player with 4.3 per game. He also scores 6.4 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
    • Matt Cerruti is reliable from three-point range and leads the Great Danes with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • Albany (NY)'s leader in steals is Horton with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Perry with 0.8 per game.

    Boston College Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 71-65

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Columbia

    W 73-60

    Home

    11/29/2021

    South Florida

    W 64-49

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 73-57

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Louis

    L 79-68

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    Albany (NY) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Kentucky

    L 86-61

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 64-62

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Kansas State

    L 71-43

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Yale

    L 71-52

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Columbia

    W 60-59

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Niagara

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Vermont

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Binghamton

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Albany (N.Y.) at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Liga MX Femenil
    Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

    How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Albany (NY) vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristian Thompson (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy