Boston College vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (6-4) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-7) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Albany (NY)

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Albany (NY)

The Eagles put up 68.3 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 70.0 the Great Danes allow.

The Great Danes' 57.4 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 61.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.7% the Great Danes allow to opponents.

The Great Danes are shooting 38.0% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 43.2% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Eagles this season is DeMarr Langford Jr., who averages 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Boston College's leading rebounder is T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Makai Ashton-Langford and his 3.6 assists per game.

Jaeden Zackery leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Boston College steals leader is Zackery, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Quinten Post, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

De'Vondre Perry puts up 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Great Danes, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Jamel Horton dishes out more assists than any other Albany (NY) player with 4.3 per game. He also scores 6.4 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.

Matt Cerruti is reliable from three-point range and leads the Great Danes with 1.9 made threes per game.

Albany (NY)'s leader in steals is Horton with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Perry with 0.8 per game.

Boston College Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Rhode Island L 71-65 Away 11/26/2021 Columbia W 73-60 Home 11/29/2021 South Florida W 64-49 Home 12/3/2021 Notre Dame W 73-57 Home 12/11/2021 Saint Louis L 79-68 Away 12/13/2021 Albany (NY) - Home 12/22/2021 Wake Forest - Away 12/29/2021 Florida State - Home 1/1/2022 North Carolina - Home 1/8/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 1/12/2022 Georgia Tech - Home

Albany (NY) Schedule