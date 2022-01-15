Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (6-8, 1-3 ACC) hope to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (10-6, 2-3 ACC) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
-10.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Boston College
- The 73.1 points per game the Tigers score are 7.5 more points than the Eagles give up (65.6).
- The Eagles score only 1.4 more points per game (67.7) than the Tigers give up to opponents (66.3).
- The Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall is tops on his squad in points per contest (14.6), and also averages 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- David Collins posts a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.9 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 53.0% from the field.
- Hunter Tyson is posting 11.6 points, 1.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- Al-Amir Dawes averages 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Nick Honor posts a team-best 3.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.0 points and 1.7 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Boston College Players to Watch
- The Eagles get 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from DeMarr Langford Jr..
- T.J. Bickerstaff paces the Eagles in rebounding (7.1 per game), and produces 8.5 points and 1.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Quinten Post gives the Eagles 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Eagles receive 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaeden Zackery.
