Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson

The Boston College Eagles (6-8, 1-3 ACC) hope to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (10-6, 2-3 ACC) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -10.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Boston College

The 73.1 points per game the Tigers score are 7.5 more points than the Eagles give up (65.6).

The Eagles score only 1.4 more points per game (67.7) than the Tigers give up to opponents (66.3).

The Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall is tops on his squad in points per contest (14.6), and also averages 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

David Collins posts a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.9 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 53.0% from the field.

Hunter Tyson is posting 11.6 points, 1.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nick Honor posts a team-best 3.0 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.0 points and 1.7 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Boston College Players to Watch