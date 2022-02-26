Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) will attempt to break a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the Boston College Eagles (11-16, 6-11 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Clemson
- The Eagles record just 3.0 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Tigers allow (69.1).
- The Tigers put up only 4.8 more points per game (72.2) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.4).
- The Eagles make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
Boston College Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Eagles is Makai Ashton-Langford, who scores 11.9 points and distributes 3.5 assists per game.
- T.J. Bickerstaff leads Boston College in rebounding, pulling down 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 7.3 points a contest.
- Jaeden Zackery makes more threes per game than any other member of the Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- Zackery and Quinten Post lead Boston College on the defensive end, with Zackery leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Post in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall is the top scorer for the Tigers with 15.5 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Clemson leaders in rebounding and assists are David Collins with 7.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 2.5 assists per game) and Nick Honor with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game).
- Al-Amir Dawes is consistent from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Clemson's leader in steals is Collins with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hall with 1.2 per game.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Duke
L 72-61
Home
2/16/2022
Notre Dame
L 99-95
Away
2/19/2022
Syracuse
L 76-56
Away
2/21/2022
Florida State
W 71-55
Home
2/23/2022
NC State
W 69-61
Away
2/26/2022
Clemson
-
Home
3/2/2022
Miami
-
Home
3/5/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Duke
L 82-64
Home
2/12/2022
Notre Dame
L 76-61
Home
2/15/2022
Florida State
L 81-80
Away
2/19/2022
Louisville
L 70-61
Away
2/23/2022
Wake Forest
W 80-69
Home
2/26/2022
Boston College
-
Away
3/2/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
3/5/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
