Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson sophomore forward PJ Hall(24) shoots near Duke University center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, February 10, 2022. Ncaa Basketball Duke At Clemson

The Clemson Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) will attempt to break a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the Boston College Eagles (11-16, 6-11 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Clemson

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Clemson

  • The Eagles record just 3.0 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Tigers allow (69.1).
  • The Tigers put up only 4.8 more points per game (72.2) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.4).
  • The Eagles make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Boston College Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Eagles is Makai Ashton-Langford, who scores 11.9 points and distributes 3.5 assists per game.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff leads Boston College in rebounding, pulling down 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 7.3 points a contest.
  • Jaeden Zackery makes more threes per game than any other member of the Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
  • Zackery and Quinten Post lead Boston College on the defensive end, with Zackery leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Post in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall is the top scorer for the Tigers with 15.5 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his statistics.
  • The Clemson leaders in rebounding and assists are David Collins with 7.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 2.5 assists per game) and Nick Honor with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game).
  • Al-Amir Dawes is consistent from distance and leads the Tigers with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Clemson's leader in steals is Collins with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hall with 1.2 per game.

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Duke

L 72-61

Home

2/16/2022

Notre Dame

L 99-95

Away

2/19/2022

Syracuse

L 76-56

Away

2/21/2022

Florida State

W 71-55

Home

2/23/2022

NC State

W 69-61

Away

2/26/2022

Clemson

-

Home

3/2/2022

Miami

-

Home

3/5/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

Clemson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Duke

L 82-64

Home

2/12/2022

Notre Dame

L 76-61

Home

2/15/2022

Florida State

L 81-80

Away

2/19/2022

Louisville

L 70-61

Away

2/23/2022

Wake Forest

W 80-69

Home

2/26/2022

Boston College

-

Away

3/2/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

3/5/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Clemson at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
