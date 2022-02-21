How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (14-12, 7-9 ACC) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston College Eagles (9-16, 4-11 ACC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Florida State
- The 71.6 points per game the Seminoles record are just 3.4 more points than the Eagles give up (68.2).
- The Eagles put up 5.5 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Seminoles allow (71.3).
- The Seminoles are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles have shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
Florida State Players to Watch
- The Seminoles scoring leader is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.7 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Anthony Polite is Florida State's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.5 per game, while Rayquan Evans is its best passer, averaging 2.9 assists in each contest.
- Mills leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mills and John Butler lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Butler in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Makai Ashton-Langford's points (12.3 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.3 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
- Ashton-Langford knocks down 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
- Jaeden Zackery (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Wake Forest
L 68-60
Home
2/9/2022
Pittsburgh
L 56-51
Home
2/12/2022
North Carolina
L 94-74
Away
2/15/2022
Clemson
W 81-80
Home
2/19/2022
Duke
L 88-70
Away
2/21/2022
Boston College
-
Away
2/26/2022
Virginia
-
Away
3/2/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
3/5/2022
NC State
-
Home
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Virginia
L 67-55
Away
2/8/2022
Syracuse
L 73-64
Home
2/12/2022
Duke
L 72-61
Home
2/16/2022
Notre Dame
L 99-95
Away
2/19/2022
Syracuse
L 76-56
Away
2/21/2022
Florida State
-
Home
2/23/2022
NC State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Clemson
-
Home
3/2/2022
Miami
-
Home
3/5/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
How To Watch
February
21
2022
Florida State at Boston College
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
