How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (14-12, 7-9 ACC) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston College Eagles (9-16, 4-11 ACC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Florida State

  • The 71.6 points per game the Seminoles record are just 3.4 more points than the Eagles give up (68.2).
  • The Eagles put up 5.5 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Seminoles allow (71.3).
  • The Seminoles are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles have shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • The Seminoles scoring leader is Caleb Mills, who averages 12.7 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
  • Anthony Polite is Florida State's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.5 per game, while Rayquan Evans is its best passer, averaging 2.9 assists in each contest.
  • Mills leads the Seminoles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mills and John Butler lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Butler in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Makai Ashton-Langford's points (12.3 per game) and assists (3.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.3 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
  • Ashton-Langford knocks down 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
  • Jaeden Zackery (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Wake Forest

L 68-60

Home

2/9/2022

Pittsburgh

L 56-51

Home

2/12/2022

North Carolina

L 94-74

Away

2/15/2022

Clemson

W 81-80

Home

2/19/2022

Duke

L 88-70

Away

2/21/2022

Boston College

-

Away

2/26/2022

Virginia

-

Away

3/2/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

3/5/2022

NC State

-

Home

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Virginia

L 67-55

Away

2/8/2022

Syracuse

L 73-64

Home

2/12/2022

Duke

L 72-61

Home

2/16/2022

Notre Dame

L 99-95

Away

2/19/2022

Syracuse

L 76-56

Away

2/21/2022

Florida State

-

Home

2/23/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Clemson

-

Home

3/2/2022

Miami

-

Home

3/5/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Florida State at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

