How to Watch Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) dribbles the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (6-7, 0-0 ACC) bring a four-game slide into a home matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-8, 0-0 ACC), who have lost three straight. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

  • The 67.1 points per game the Eagles record are the same as the Yellow Jackets give up.
  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 67.9 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 64.5 the Eagles allow.
  • The Eagles are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • The Yellow Jackets are shooting 43.5% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 44.3% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Makai Ashton-Langford leads the Eagles in points and assists per game, scoring 12.4 points and distributing 3.5 assists.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff leads Boston College in rebounding, grabbing 7.4 boards per game while also scoring 9.0 points a contest.
  • Jaeden Zackery makes more threes per game than any other member of the Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
  • Zackery and Quinten Post lead Boston College on the defensive end, with Zackery leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Post in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Michael Devoe scores 19.6 points and adds 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jordan Usher's stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 14.9 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devoe is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/3/2021

Notre Dame

W 73-57

Home

12/11/2021

Saint Louis

L 79-68

Away

12/13/2021

Albany (NY)

L 61-57

Home

1/2/2022

North Carolina

L 91-65

Home

1/8/2022

Pittsburgh

L 69-67

Away

1/12/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

1/15/2022

Clemson

-

Away

1/19/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/22/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/24/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

1/26/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

Georgia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

USC

L 67-53

Home

12/21/2021

Georgia State

W 72-62

Home

1/2/2022

Louisville

L 67-64

Home

1/4/2022

Duke

L 69-57

Away

1/8/2022

Notre Dame

L 72-68

Home

1/12/2022

Boston College

-

Away

1/15/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/19/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

1/26/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Miami

-

Home

2/2/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Georgia Tech at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
