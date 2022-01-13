How to Watch Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (6-7, 0-0 ACC) bring a four-game slide into a home matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-8, 0-0 ACC), who have lost three straight. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Georgia Tech
- The 67.1 points per game the Eagles record are the same as the Yellow Jackets give up.
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 67.9 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 64.5 the Eagles allow.
- The Eagles are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- The Yellow Jackets are shooting 43.5% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 44.3% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Makai Ashton-Langford leads the Eagles in points and assists per game, scoring 12.4 points and distributing 3.5 assists.
- T.J. Bickerstaff leads Boston College in rebounding, grabbing 7.4 boards per game while also scoring 9.0 points a contest.
- Jaeden Zackery makes more threes per game than any other member of the Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
- Zackery and Quinten Post lead Boston College on the defensive end, with Zackery leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Post in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe scores 19.6 points and adds 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jordan Usher's stat line of 7.4 rebounds, 14.9 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
- Devoe is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Notre Dame
W 73-57
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Louis
L 79-68
Away
12/13/2021
Albany (NY)
L 61-57
Home
1/2/2022
North Carolina
L 91-65
Home
1/8/2022
Pittsburgh
L 69-67
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/15/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/19/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/22/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/24/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/26/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
USC
L 67-53
Home
12/21/2021
Georgia State
W 72-62
Home
1/2/2022
Louisville
L 67-64
Home
1/4/2022
Duke
L 69-57
Away
1/8/2022
Notre Dame
L 72-68
Home
1/12/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/15/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/26/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Miami
-
Home
2/2/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away