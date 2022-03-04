How to Watch Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-19, 4-15 ACC) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (11-18, 6-13 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College
- The Yellow Jackets average the same amount of points as the Eagles allow (68.0).
- The Eagles put up an average of 66.0 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 70.1 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- The Yellow Jackets are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher is tops on the Yellow Jackets at 6.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.6 assists and 14.1 points.
- Kyle Sturdivant posts 7.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field.
- Rodney Howard averages 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Khalid Moore is putting up 5.3 points, 0.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. gives the Eagles 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jaeden Zackery is posting 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- James Karnik gives the Eagles 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Quinten Post is posting 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 49.7% of his shots from the field.
