The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-19, 4-15 ACC) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (11-18, 6-13 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

The Yellow Jackets average the same amount of points as the Eagles allow (68.0).

The Eagles put up an average of 66.0 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 70.1 the Yellow Jackets give up.

The Yellow Jackets are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Usher is tops on the Yellow Jackets at 6.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.6 assists and 14.1 points.

Kyle Sturdivant posts 7.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field.

Rodney Howard averages 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Khalid Moore is putting up 5.3 points, 0.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch