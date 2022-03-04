Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Brevin Galloway (51) celebrates after a basket by guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-19, 4-15 ACC) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (11-18, 6-13 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

  • The Yellow Jackets average the same amount of points as the Eagles allow (68.0).
  • The Eagles put up an average of 66.0 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 70.1 the Yellow Jackets give up.
  • The Yellow Jackets are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Yellow Jackets have given up to their opponents.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Usher is tops on the Yellow Jackets at 6.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.6 assists and 14.1 points.
  • Kyle Sturdivant posts 7.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field.
  • Rodney Howard averages 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Khalid Moore is putting up 5.3 points, 0.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • DeMarr Langford Jr. gives the Eagles 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jaeden Zackery is posting 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
  • James Karnik gives the Eagles 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Quinten Post is posting 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 49.7% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Boston College at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
