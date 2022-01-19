Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) dribbles the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) dribbles the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Boston College

Louisville vs Boston College Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Louisville

-7.5

138.5 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Boston College

  • The 69.4 points per game the Cardinals record are just 3.6 more points than the Eagles give up (65.8).
  • The Eagles score an average of 67.9 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 67.8 the Cardinals allow.
  • This season, the Cardinals have a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • The Eagles have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams is tops on the Cardinals at 8.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.3 assists and 10.3 points.
  • Jarrod West paces the Cardinals at 3.3 assists per game, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 6.2 points.
  • Noah Locke posts a team-best 10.9 points per contest. He is also posting 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 36.6% from the field and 37.2% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Dre Davis is averaging 7.6 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Matt Cross is posting 7.4 points, 0.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • The Eagles get 11 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from DeMarr Langford Jr..
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is the Eagles' top rebounder (7 per game), and he produces 8.1 points and 1.1 assists.
  • Jaeden Zackery is putting up 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 51.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
  • The Eagles receive 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Quinten Post.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Boston College at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) and New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrate after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) (not pictured) during the third period against New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17321821
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Bulls

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16898076
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Bucks

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fouls Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) battles for the ball with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell (6) and forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) defend during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
colorado state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Utah State in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy