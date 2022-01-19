How to Watch Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisville
-7.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Boston College
- The 69.4 points per game the Cardinals record are just 3.6 more points than the Eagles give up (65.8).
- The Eagles score an average of 67.9 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 67.8 the Cardinals allow.
- This season, the Cardinals have a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- The Eagles have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams is tops on the Cardinals at 8.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.3 assists and 10.3 points.
- Jarrod West paces the Cardinals at 3.3 assists per game, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 6.2 points.
- Noah Locke posts a team-best 10.9 points per contest. He is also posting 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 36.6% from the field and 37.2% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dre Davis is averaging 7.6 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Matt Cross is posting 7.4 points, 0.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- The Eagles get 11 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from DeMarr Langford Jr..
- T.J. Bickerstaff is the Eagles' top rebounder (7 per game), and he produces 8.1 points and 1.1 assists.
- Jaeden Zackery is putting up 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 51.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- The Eagles receive 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Quinten Post.
