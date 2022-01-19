How to Watch Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) dribbles the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Boston College

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -7.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Boston College

The 69.4 points per game the Cardinals record are just 3.6 more points than the Eagles give up (65.8).

The Eagles score an average of 67.9 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 67.8 the Cardinals allow.

This season, the Cardinals have a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

The Eagles have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams is tops on the Cardinals at 8.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.3 assists and 10.3 points.

Jarrod West paces the Cardinals at 3.3 assists per game, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 6.2 points.

Noah Locke posts a team-best 10.9 points per contest. He is also posting 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 36.6% from the field and 37.2% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Dre Davis is averaging 7.6 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Matt Cross is posting 7.4 points, 0.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch