How to Watch the ACC Quarterfinal Boston College vs Miami

Boston College takes on Miami in the second quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Boston College pulled off the first big upset of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday when it beat Wake Forest 82-77 in overtime. The Eagles lost by 30 earlier this year to the Demon Deacons, but they got their revenge and dealt Wake Forest a damaging blow to its NCAA Tournament hopes.

How to Watch the ACC Quarterfinals Boston College vs Miami in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

It was the second win in two days for the Eagles who were coming in on a three-game losing streak.

One of those losses was an 81-70 defeat to Miami. Thursday they will look to avenge that loss, pick up another big upset and earn a surprise berth into the semifinals on Friday.

The Hurricanes, though, will be looking to stop that as they play their first game in the tournament.

Miami heads to the tournament on a two-game winning streak and has won six of its last eight games.

It has been a great year for the Hurricanes, as they finished 22-9 overall and 14-6 in the ACC.

They still have a lot to prove and are hoping to make a run in the tournament this week. First, though, they must take care of a pesky Boston College team before a possible date with Duke or Syracuse on Friday.

