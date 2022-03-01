Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Brevin Galloway (51) celebrates after a basket by guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (20-9, 12-6 ACC) will try to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Boston College Eagles (11-17, 6-12 ACC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Miami

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Miami

The Eagles average only 4.9 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Hurricanes allow (70.8).

The Hurricanes score 7.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Eagles give up (67.5).

The Eagles make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

The Hurricanes have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

Boston College Players to Watch

Makai Ashton-Langford leads the Eagles in points and assists per game, scoring 11.9 points and distributing 3.4 assists.

Boston College's best rebounder is T.J. Bickerstaff, who averages 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 7.3 PPG average.

Jaeden Zackery leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Zackery and Quinten Post lead Boston College on the defensive end, with Zackery leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Post in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty is the top scorer for the Hurricanes with 17.6 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his statistics.

Jordan Miller has a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 9.0 points and 1.2 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Charlie Moore has the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 12.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per matchup.

McGusty averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hurricanes.

Miami's leader in steals is Moore (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sam Waardenburg (1.1 per game).

Boston College Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Notre Dame L 99-95 Away 2/19/2022 Syracuse L 76-56 Away 2/21/2022 Florida State W 71-55 Home 2/23/2022 NC State W 69-61 Away 2/26/2022 Clemson L 70-60 Home 3/2/2022 Miami - Home 3/5/2022 Georgia Tech - Away

Miami Schedule