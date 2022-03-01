Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Brevin Galloway (51) celebrates after a basket by guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Brevin Galloway (51) celebrates after a basket by guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (20-9, 12-6 ACC) will try to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Boston College Eagles (11-17, 6-12 ACC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Miami

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Miami

  • The Eagles average only 4.9 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Hurricanes allow (70.8).
  • The Hurricanes score 7.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Eagles give up (67.5).
  • The Eagles make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • The Hurricanes have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Makai Ashton-Langford leads the Eagles in points and assists per game, scoring 11.9 points and distributing 3.4 assists.
  • Boston College's best rebounder is T.J. Bickerstaff, who averages 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 7.3 PPG average.
  • Jaeden Zackery leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Zackery and Quinten Post lead Boston College on the defensive end, with Zackery leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Post in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty is the top scorer for the Hurricanes with 17.6 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Jordan Miller has a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 9.0 points and 1.2 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Charlie Moore has the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 12.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per matchup.
  • McGusty averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hurricanes.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Moore (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sam Waardenburg (1.1 per game).

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Notre Dame

L 99-95

Away

2/19/2022

Syracuse

L 76-56

Away

2/21/2022

Florida State

W 71-55

Home

2/23/2022

NC State

W 69-61

Away

2/26/2022

Clemson

L 70-60

Home

3/2/2022

Miami

-

Home

3/5/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

Miami Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-72

Away

2/16/2022

Louisville

W 70-63

Away

2/19/2022

Virginia

L 74-71

Home

2/22/2022

Pittsburgh

W 85-64

Away

2/26/2022

Virginia Tech

L 71-70

Home

3/2/2022

Boston College

-

Away

3/5/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Miami at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

genk soccer stadium
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch Ecuador vs Chile

By Steve Benko
3 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; (Editors note: slow shutter) Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and shooting guard Austin Rivers (25) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
26 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket between Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at Paycom Center. Sacramento won 131-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
28 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and center Joel Embiid (21) greet each other after the New York Knicks call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
29 minutes ago
Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
30 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and NBA Hall of Fame member Bill Walton dances with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) full Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy