Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (10-16, 5-11 ACC) will attempt to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at PNC Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Boston College

NC State vs Boston College Betting Information

Key Stats for NC State vs. Boston College

  • The Wolf Pack record 73.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 67.7 the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles score an average of 66.0 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • The Wolf Pack make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
  • The Eagles are shooting 41.5% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.3% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (17.9), rebounds (8.7) and assists (3.1) per contest, shooting 51.4% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Terquavion Smith is putting up 15.6 points, 2.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • Jericole Hellems puts up 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Cam Hayes is putting up 7.4 points, 2.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Casey Morsell posts 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • The Eagles get 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from DeMarr Langford Jr..
  • The Eagles receive 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaeden Zackery.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is putting up a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 7.3 points and 1.3 assists, making 38.9% of his shots from the field.
  • James Karnik gives the Eagles 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Boston College at NC State

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
