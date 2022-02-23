Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (10-16, 5-11 ACC) will attempt to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at PNC Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-6
137.5 points
Key Stats for NC State vs. Boston College
- The Wolf Pack record 73.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 67.7 the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles score an average of 66.0 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- The Eagles are shooting 41.5% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.3% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (17.9), rebounds (8.7) and assists (3.1) per contest, shooting 51.4% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Terquavion Smith is putting up 15.6 points, 2.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Jericole Hellems puts up 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Cam Hayes is putting up 7.4 points, 2.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- Casey Morsell posts 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Boston College Players to Watch
- The Eagles get 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from DeMarr Langford Jr..
- The Eagles receive 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaeden Zackery.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is putting up a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 7.3 points and 1.3 assists, making 38.9% of his shots from the field.
- James Karnik gives the Eagles 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
