Boston College vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston College vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC foes meet when the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 0-0 ACC) at Silvio O. Conte Forum, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. North Carolina

    Key Stats for Boston College vs. North Carolina

    • The Eagles average 67.3 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 71.4 the Tar Heels allow.
    • The Tar Heels score an average of 78.6 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 61.6 the Eagles give up.
    • The Eagles make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
    • The Tar Heels have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Eagles this season is DeMarr Langford Jr., who averages 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
    • T.J. Bickerstaff is Boston College's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.6 per game, while Makai Ashton-Langford is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.
    • Jaeden Zackery makes more threes per game than any other member of the Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
    • Zackery and Quinten Post lead Boston College on the defensive end, with Zackery leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Post in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot has the top spot on the Tar Heels leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
    • Caleb Love's assist statline leads North Carolina; he dishes out 3.7 assists per game.
    • Love is the top shooter from deep for the Tar Heels, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.7 per game).

    Boston College Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Columbia

    W 73-60

    Home

    11/29/2021

    South Florida

    W 64-49

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 73-57

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Louis

    L 79-68

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Albany (NY)

    L 61-57

    Home

    1/2/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 79-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Elon

    W 80-63

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Furman

    W 74-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Kentucky

    L 98-69

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 70-50

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    North Carolina at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 31, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves to the hoop next to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts after center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy