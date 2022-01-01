Boston College vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Boston College vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC foes meet when the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 0-0 ACC) at Silvio O. Conte Forum, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
Key Stats for Boston College vs. North Carolina
- The Eagles average 67.3 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 71.4 the Tar Heels allow.
- The Tar Heels score an average of 78.6 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 61.6 the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- The Tar Heels have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
Boston College Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Eagles this season is DeMarr Langford Jr., who averages 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is Boston College's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.6 per game, while Makai Ashton-Langford is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.
- Jaeden Zackery makes more threes per game than any other member of the Eagles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
- Zackery and Quinten Post lead Boston College on the defensive end, with Zackery leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Post in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot has the top spot on the Tar Heels leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- Caleb Love's assist statline leads North Carolina; he dishes out 3.7 assists per game.
- Love is the top shooter from deep for the Tar Heels, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.7 per game).
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Columbia
W 73-60
Home
11/29/2021
South Florida
W 64-49
Home
12/3/2021
Notre Dame
W 73-57
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Louis
L 79-68
Away
12/13/2021
Albany (NY)
L 61-57
Home
1/2/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/15/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/19/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/22/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Georgia Tech
W 79-62
Away
12/11/2021
Elon
W 80-63
Home
12/14/2021
Furman
W 74-61
Home
12/18/2021
Kentucky
L 98-69
Away
12/21/2021
Appalachian State
W 70-50
Home
1/2/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/8/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/18/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/22/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away