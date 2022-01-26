How to Watch Boston College vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC) hope to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-10, 3-5 ACC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-13.5
146 points
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Boston College
- The 77.9 points per game the Tar Heels score are 11.0 more points than the Eagles allow (66.9).
- The Eagles' 66.5 points per game are 5.8 fewer points than the 72.3 the Tar Heels allow.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 43.8% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 16.8 points per contest and 11.7 rebounds (third in the country), while also putting up 1.5 assists.
- Caleb Love paces the Tar Heels at 3.4 assists per game, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 14.9 points.
- Brady Manek posts 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- RJ Davis paces the Tar Heels at 3.4 assists per game, while also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 13.5 points.
- Dawson Garcia is putting up 8.0 points, 0.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Boston College Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff paces the Eagles in rebounding (7.7 per game), and posts 8.2 points and 1.4 assists. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 41.4% of his shots from the field.
- Quinten Post gets the Eagles 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Eagles receive 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jaeden Zackery.
How To Watch
January
26
2022
Boston College at North Carolina
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)