How to Watch Boston College vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard El Ellis (3) drives to the basket against Boston College Eagles forward T.J. Bickerstaff (1) and guard Jaeden Zackery (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Boston College 67-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC) hope to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-10, 3-5 ACC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Boston College

North Carolina vs Boston College Betting Information

North Carolina

-13.5

146 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Boston College

  • The 77.9 points per game the Tar Heels score are 11.0 more points than the Eagles allow (66.9).
  • The Eagles' 66.5 points per game are 5.8 fewer points than the 72.3 the Tar Heels allow.
  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 43.8% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 16.8 points per contest and 11.7 rebounds (third in the country), while also putting up 1.5 assists.
  • Caleb Love paces the Tar Heels at 3.4 assists per game, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 14.9 points.
  • Brady Manek posts 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • RJ Davis paces the Tar Heels at 3.4 assists per game, while also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 13.5 points.
  • Dawson Garcia is putting up 8.0 points, 0.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff paces the Eagles in rebounding (7.7 per game), and posts 8.2 points and 1.4 assists. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 41.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Quinten Post gets the Eagles 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • The Eagles receive 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jaeden Zackery.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Boston College at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
