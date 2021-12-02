Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Notre Dame

The Eagles put up just 2.1 more points per game (67.8) than the Fighting Irish give up (65.7).

The Fighting Irish score an average of 71.0 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 60.1 the Eagles give up to opponents.

The Eagles make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Fighting Irish's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (42.5%).

Boston College Players to Watch

DeMarr Langford Jr. leads the Eagles in scoring, tallying 12.4 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Boston College's leading rebounder is T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 7.9 boards per game and its best passer is Makai Ashton-Langford and his 3.6 assists per game.

Jaeden Zackery leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Bickerstaff is Boston College's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin is at the top of the Fighting Irish scoring leaderboard with 15.0 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and racks up 0.7 assists per game.

Notre Dame's leader in rebounds is Nate Laszewski with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Prentiss Hubb with 3.2 per game.

Goodwin is reliable from distance and leads the Fighting Irish with 2.5 made threes per game.

Notre Dame's leader in steals is Paul Atkinson (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Laszewski (1.3 per game).

Boston College Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Rhode Island L 57-49 Away 11/20/2021 Utah L 68-61 Home 11/21/2021 Rhode Island L 71-65 Away 11/26/2021 Columbia W 73-60 Home 11/29/2021 South Florida W 64-49 Home 12/3/2021 Notre Dame - Home 12/11/2021 Saint Louis - Away 12/13/2021 Albany (NY) - Home 12/22/2021 Wake Forest - Away 12/29/2021 Florida State - Home 1/1/2022 North Carolina - Home

Notre Dame Schedule