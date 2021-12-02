Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

How to Watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Notre Dame
- The Eagles put up just 2.1 more points per game (67.8) than the Fighting Irish give up (65.7).
- The Fighting Irish score an average of 71.0 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 60.1 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- The Eagles make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Fighting Irish's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (42.5%).
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. leads the Eagles in scoring, tallying 12.4 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Boston College's leading rebounder is T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 7.9 boards per game and its best passer is Makai Ashton-Langford and his 3.6 assists per game.
- Jaeden Zackery leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Bickerstaff is Boston College's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin is at the top of the Fighting Irish scoring leaderboard with 15.0 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and racks up 0.7 assists per game.
- Notre Dame's leader in rebounds is Nate Laszewski with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Prentiss Hubb with 3.2 per game.
- Goodwin is reliable from distance and leads the Fighting Irish with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Notre Dame's leader in steals is Paul Atkinson (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Laszewski (1.3 per game).
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Rhode Island
L 57-49
Away
11/20/2021
Utah
L 68-61
Home
11/21/2021
Rhode Island
L 71-65
Away
11/26/2021
Columbia
W 73-60
Home
11/29/2021
South Florida
W 64-49
Home
12/3/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
12/13/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
12/22/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
12/29/2021
Florida State
-
Home
1/1/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
High Point
W 70-61
Home
11/22/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 62-59
Home
11/23/2021
Chaminade
W 90-64
Away
11/24/2021
Texas A&M
L 73-67
Home
11/29/2021
Illinois
L 82-72
Away
12/3/2021
Boston College
-
Away
12/11/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
12/18/2021
Indiana
-
Away
12/20/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
12/22/2021
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home
12/28/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away