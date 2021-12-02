Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame

    Key Stats for Boston College vs. Notre Dame

    • The Eagles put up just 2.1 more points per game (67.8) than the Fighting Irish give up (65.7).
    • The Fighting Irish score an average of 71.0 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 60.1 the Eagles give up to opponents.
    • The Eagles make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
    • The Fighting Irish's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (42.5%).

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • DeMarr Langford Jr. leads the Eagles in scoring, tallying 12.4 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Boston College's leading rebounder is T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 7.9 boards per game and its best passer is Makai Ashton-Langford and his 3.6 assists per game.
    • Jaeden Zackery leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Bickerstaff is Boston College's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Dane Goodwin is at the top of the Fighting Irish scoring leaderboard with 15.0 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and racks up 0.7 assists per game.
    • Notre Dame's leader in rebounds is Nate Laszewski with 9.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Prentiss Hubb with 3.2 per game.
    • Goodwin is reliable from distance and leads the Fighting Irish with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Notre Dame's leader in steals is Paul Atkinson (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Laszewski (1.3 per game).

    Boston College Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 57-49

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Utah

    L 68-61

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 71-65

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Columbia

    W 73-60

    Home

    11/29/2021

    South Florida

    W 64-49

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    Notre Dame Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    High Point

    W 70-61

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 62-59

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Chaminade

    W 90-64

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 73-67

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Illinois

    L 82-72

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Notre Dame at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

