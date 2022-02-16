Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) reacts with guard Prentiss Hubb (3) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (9-14, 4-9 ACC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-7, 11-3 ACC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Notre Dame vs Boston College Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Notre Dame

-9

130.5 points

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Boston College

  • The Fighting Irish average 70.0 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 66.5 the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles score an average of 64.9 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 65.0 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Fighting Irish have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Paul Atkinson posts a team-high 7.0 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 59.5% from the floor.
  • Dane Goodwin is tops on the Fighting Irish at 14.8 points per contest, while also averaging 1.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds.
  • Blake Wesley puts up 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Nate Laszewski averages 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 43.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Prentiss Hubb posts a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.4 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 34.8% from the floor and 30.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is the Eagles' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he averages 7.3 points and 1.3 assists.
  • The Eagles receive 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jaeden Zackery.
  • Quinten Post gives the Eagles 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Boston College at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
