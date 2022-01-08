Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College at Pitt in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College hits the road Saturday when it travels to Pitt to take on the Panthers in ACC action

Boston College came back from a three week break and looked sluggish in a 91-65 loss to North Carolina on Sunday. The loss was the Eagles third straight after they lost to Saint Louis and Albany before the pause due to COVID-19.

How to Watch Boston College at Pitt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Eagles are now just 1-1 in the ACC and fell back to .500 at 6-6 overall. Boston College had two conference games postponed before its game with North Carolina and the rust showed.

Saturday they hope to shake that off when it plays a Pitt team who is coming off yet another close ACC loss.

The Panthers lost to Louisville 75-72 on Wednesday night to drop their ACC record to 0-3. It has been a tough start to conference play as they have lost the three games by a combined five points.

Pitt is getting close but is still looking to get over that hump and Saturday the Panthers hope a visit from a slumping Boston College team can get them back in the win column.

