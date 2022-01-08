How to Watch Boston College at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

Boston College hits the road Saturday when it travels to Pitt to take on the Panthers in ACC action

Boston College came back from a three week break and looked sluggish in a 91-65 loss to North Carolina on Sunday. The loss was the Eagles third straight after they lost to Saint Louis and Albany before the pause due to COVID-19.

How to Watch Boston College at Pitt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Eagles are now just 1-1 in the ACC and fell back to .500 at 6-6 overall. Boston College had two conference games postponed before its game with North Carolina and the rust showed.

Saturday they hope to shake that off when it plays a Pitt team who is coming off yet another close ACC loss.

The Panthers lost to Louisville 75-72 on Wednesday night to drop their ACC record to 0-3. It has been a tough start to conference play as they have lost the three games by a combined five points.

Pitt is getting close but is still looking to get over that hump and Saturday the Panthers hope a visit from a slumping Boston College team can get them back in the win column.

