How to Watch Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) shoots as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) will look to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Pittsburgh

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Eagles put up only 0.6 more points per game (65.5) than the Panthers allow (64.9).
  • The Panthers put up an average of 61.8 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 66.4 the Eagles give up.
  • This season, the Eagles have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
  • The Panthers have shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • The Eagles leader in points and assists is Makai Ashton-Langford, who scores 12.5 points per game to go with 3.1 assists.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is Boston College's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.1 points per game.
  • Brevin Galloway leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jaeden Zackery and Quinten Post lead Boston College on the defensive end, with Zackery leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Post in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley holds the top spot on the Panthers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
  • Femi Odukale notches more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.3 per game. He also scores 11.2 points and pulls down 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye is dependable from distance and leads the Panthers with 1.1 made threes per game.
  • Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Jamarius Burton with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gueye with 1.9 per game.

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Clemson

W 70-68

Away

1/19/2022

Louisville

L 67-54

Away

1/22/2022

Virginia Tech

W 68-63

Home

1/24/2022

Wake Forest

L 87-57

Away

1/26/2022

North Carolina

L 58-47

Away

1/29/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

2/1/2022

Virginia

-

Away

2/8/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

2/12/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/16/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/19/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

Pittsburgh Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Syracuse

L 77-61

Away

1/15/2022

Louisville

W 65-53

Home

1/19/2022

Virginia

L 66-61

Home

1/22/2022

Clemson

L 75-48

Away

1/25/2022

Syracuse

W 64-53

Home

1/29/2022

Boston College

-

Away

2/2/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

2/5/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

2/7/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

2/9/2022

Florida State

-

Away

2/12/2022

NC State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Pittsburgh at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
