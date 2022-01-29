How to Watch Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) will look to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston College Eagles (8-11, 3-6 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Pittsburgh
- The Eagles put up only 0.6 more points per game (65.5) than the Panthers allow (64.9).
- The Panthers put up an average of 61.8 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 66.4 the Eagles give up.
- This season, the Eagles have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
- The Panthers have shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
Boston College Players to Watch
- The Eagles leader in points and assists is Makai Ashton-Langford, who scores 12.5 points per game to go with 3.1 assists.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is Boston College's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.1 points per game.
- Brevin Galloway leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jaeden Zackery and Quinten Post lead Boston College on the defensive end, with Zackery leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Post in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley holds the top spot on the Panthers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Femi Odukale notches more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.3 per game. He also scores 11.2 points and pulls down 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Mouhamadou Gueye is dependable from distance and leads the Panthers with 1.1 made threes per game.
- Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Jamarius Burton with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gueye with 1.9 per game.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Clemson
W 70-68
Away
1/19/2022
Louisville
L 67-54
Away
1/22/2022
Virginia Tech
W 68-63
Home
1/24/2022
Wake Forest
L 87-57
Away
1/26/2022
North Carolina
L 58-47
Away
1/29/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
2/1/2022
Virginia
-
Away
2/8/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
2/12/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/16/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/19/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Syracuse
L 77-61
Away
1/15/2022
Louisville
W 65-53
Home
1/19/2022
Virginia
L 66-61
Home
1/22/2022
Clemson
L 75-48
Away
1/25/2022
Syracuse
W 64-53
Home
1/29/2022
Boston College
-
Away
2/2/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
2/5/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
2/7/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
2/9/2022
Florida State
-
Away
2/12/2022
NC State
-
Home