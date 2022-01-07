How to Watch Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (6-6, 0-0 ACC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-9, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Boston College
- The Panthers record only 2.2 fewer points per game (61.9) than the Eagles allow (64.1).
- The Eagles score just 2.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Panthers give up to opponents (64.8).
- The Panthers are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley paces the Panthers with 14.5 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while also posting 1.6 assists.
- Femi Odukale leads his team in assists per game (3.3), and also averages 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Mouhamadou Gueye averages 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Jamarius Burton posts 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the field.
- William Jeffress Jr. is posting 5.1 points, 1.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. is putting up team highs in points (11.8 per game) and assists (2.3). And he is contributing 4.7 rebounds, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Makai Ashton-Langford tops the Eagles in assists (3.4 per game), and averages 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is No. 1 on the Eagles in rebounding (7.3 per game), and puts up 9.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jaeden Zackery gets the Eagles 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Quinten Post gets the Eagles 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Boston College at Pittsburgh
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)