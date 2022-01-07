Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (6-6, 0-0 ACC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-9, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Boston College

  • The Panthers record only 2.2 fewer points per game (61.9) than the Eagles allow (64.1).
  • The Eagles score just 2.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Panthers give up to opponents (64.8).
  • The Panthers are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley paces the Panthers with 14.5 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while also posting 1.6 assists.
  • Femi Odukale leads his team in assists per game (3.3), and also averages 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye averages 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
  • Jamarius Burton posts 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the field.
  • William Jeffress Jr. is posting 5.1 points, 1.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • DeMarr Langford Jr. is putting up team highs in points (11.8 per game) and assists (2.3). And he is contributing 4.7 rebounds, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Makai Ashton-Langford tops the Eagles in assists (3.4 per game), and averages 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is No. 1 on the Eagles in rebounding (7.3 per game), and puts up 9.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Jaeden Zackery gets the Eagles 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Quinten Post gets the Eagles 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Boston College at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
