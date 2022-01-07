Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (6-6, 0-0 ACC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-9, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Petersen Events Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Boston College

The Panthers record only 2.2 fewer points per game (61.9) than the Eagles allow (64.1).

The Eagles score just 2.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Panthers give up to opponents (64.8).

The Panthers are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley paces the Panthers with 14.5 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while also posting 1.6 assists.

Femi Odukale leads his team in assists per game (3.3), and also averages 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Mouhamadou Gueye averages 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Jamarius Burton posts 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the field.

William Jeffress Jr. is posting 5.1 points, 1.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch