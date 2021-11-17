Boston College vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Boston College vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Thomas F. Ryan Center.
How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rhode Island
-5.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Boston College
- Last year, the Rams recorded 8.1 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Eagles gave up (79.5).
- The Eagles put up just 0.3 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Rams allowed (71.1).
- The Rams made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- The Eagles' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Makhel Mitchell averaged 9.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest last season, shooting 52.2% from the floor.
- Antwan Walker paced his squad in rebounds per game (6.4) last year, and also put up 9.1 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jeremy Sheppard averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malik Martin averaged 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last season, shooting 41.9% from the floor.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Jay Heath put up 14.5 points per game last season to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Steffon Mitchell pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Makai Ashton-Langford dished out 2.7 assists per contest.
- Heath hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Steffon Mitchell averaged 1.4 steals per game, while CJ Felder notched 2.1 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
17
2021
Boston College at Rhode Island
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)