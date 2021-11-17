Boston College vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Boston College vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston College Eagles (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Rhode Island Rams (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Thomas F. Ryan Center.

    How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Boston College

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Thomas F. Ryan Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rhode Island vs Boston College Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Rhode Island

    -5.5

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for Rhode Island vs. Boston College

    • Last year, the Rams recorded 8.1 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Eagles gave up (79.5).
    • The Eagles put up just 0.3 more points per game last year (71.4) than the Rams allowed (71.1).
    • The Rams made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
    • The Eagles' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

    Rhode Island Players to Watch

    • Makhel Mitchell averaged 9.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest last season, shooting 52.2% from the floor.
    • Antwan Walker paced his squad in rebounds per game (6.4) last year, and also put up 9.1 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
    • Jeremy Sheppard averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Malik Martin averaged 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last season, shooting 41.9% from the floor.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Jay Heath put up 14.5 points per game last season to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Steffon Mitchell pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Makai Ashton-Langford dished out 2.7 assists per contest.
    • Heath hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Steffon Mitchell averaged 1.4 steals per game, while CJ Felder notched 2.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Boston College at Rhode Island

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

