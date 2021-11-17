How to Watch Boston College at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball

Boston College and Rhode Island both look to stay perfect on the year when they battle on Wednesday night.

Boston College heads over to Rhode Island on Wednesday night, looking for its fourth straight win to start the year. The Eagles took care of Dartmouth, Holy Cross and Fairfield last week to start 3-0.

Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

DeMarr Langford Jr. is leading the way for Boston College, as he is averaging 17.3 points per game on 63.3% shooting from the field. He is one of four Eagles averaging double digit points to start the year.

Tuesday the Eagles put their perfect record on the line against a Rhode Island team that is also undefeated.

Rhode Island slipped by Boston University in its season opener and then made it two in a row on Friday when the Rams beat Bryant.

Makhi Mitchell is averaging a double-double for the Rams over the first two games. He is putting in 12 points a game while also pulling down 11.5 rebounds per game.

Both teams come in with unbeaten records but are still looking to get even better, and a win would be a step in the right direction.

