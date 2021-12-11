Boston College goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Saint Louis for this college basketball showdown.

Boston College goes on the road Saturday winners of three straight. They have beat Columbia, South Florida and its ACC opener against Notre Dame during this stretch. It is the second three-game winning streak of the year for the Eagles and has improved their record to 6-3 on the year.

How to Watch Boston College at Saint Louis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Saturday, they play just their second true road game of the year. They have played two other games away from home but they were at a neutral location.

The Eagles haven't won a game played away from their own arena and Saturday they will try to break that trend against a good Saint Louis team.

The Billikens have had a good start to the year but they come into their game with Boston College on a two-game losing streak.

The Billikens have lost to Belmont and UAB in their last two that snapped a four-game winning streak. The losses also dropped their record to 7-3 on the season.

Saturday, they will look to defend their home court and keep Boston College winless on the road and snap its three-game winning streak.

