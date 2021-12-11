Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston College at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boston College goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Saint Louis for this college basketball showdown.
    Author:

    Boston College goes on the road Saturday winners of three straight. They have beat Columbia, South Florida and its ACC opener against Notre Dame during this stretch. It is the second three-game winning streak of the year for the Eagles and has improved their record to 6-3 on the year.

    How to Watch Boston College at Saint Louis in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the Boston College at Saint Louis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saturday, they play just their second true road game of the year. They have played two other games away from home but they were at a neutral location. 

    The Eagles haven't won a game played away from their own arena and Saturday they will try to break that trend against a good Saint Louis team.

    The Billikens have had a good start to the year but they come into their game with Boston College on a two-game losing streak.

    The Billikens have lost to Belmont and UAB in their last two that snapped a four-game winning streak. The losses also dropped their record to 7-3 on the season.

    Saturday, they will look to defend their home court and keep Boston College winless on the road and snap its three-game winning streak.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Boston College at Saint Louis

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    snowboarding
    FIS Snowboarding

    How to Watch Copper Mountain

    36 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Manhattan at Utah

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17183027
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Saint Louis

    36 seconds ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona at Illinois

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Illinois vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy