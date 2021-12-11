Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston College Eagles (6-3) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (7-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Chaifetz Arena. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Boston College

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Chaifetz Arena
    Saint Louis vs Boston College Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Saint Louis

    -8

    134 points

    Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Boston College

    • The Billikens put up 83.6 points per game, 23.8 more points than the 59.8 the Eagles give up.
    • The Eagles score an average of 68.3 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 67.4 the Billikens give up to opponents.
    • The Billikens make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
    • The Eagles are shooting 44.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.4% the Billikens' opponents have shot this season.

    Saint Louis Players to Watch

    • Yuri Collins leads his team in assists per contest (6.8), and also puts up 9.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 2.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Marten Linssen is averaging 11.1 points, 1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
    • Jordan Nesbitt is putting up 9.4 points, 1.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
    • Francis Okoro posts a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. He is also posting 7.5 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field.
    • Gibson Jimerson puts up 16.5 points and 0.5 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2 rebounds, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging a team-high 7.7 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.9 points and 1.1 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the field.
    • DeMarr Langford Jr. is the Eagles' top scorer (12.1 points per game) and assist man (2.4), and averages 4.9 rebounds.
    • Makai Ashton-Langford is the Eagles' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he posts 10.8 points and 4.1 rebounds.
    • James Karnik is averaging 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 55.6% of his shots from the field.
    • The Eagles receive 9.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jaeden Zackery.

