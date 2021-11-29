Boston College vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

How to Watch Boston College vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (3-2) play the Boston College Eagles (4-3) at Silvio O. Conte Forum on Monday, November 29, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boston College vs. South Florida
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
Key Stats for Boston College vs. South Florida
- The Eagles record 68.3 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 54.2 the Bulls allow.
- The Bulls score 5.3 fewer points per game (56.4) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (61.7).
- This season, the Eagles have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
- The Bulls are shooting 37.2% from the field, 6.4% lower than the 43.6% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
Boston College Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Eagles this season is DeMarr Langford Jr., who averages 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
- Boston College's leading rebounder is T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 7.9 boards per game and its best passer is Makai Ashton-Langford and his 3.1 assists per game.
- Jaeden Zackery leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Boston College steals leader is Ashton-Langford, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bickerstaff, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Caleb Murphy racks up 12.0 points and adds 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Javon Greene's stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 9.2 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.
- Greene hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
- South Florida's leader in steals is Greene (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jalyn McCreary (1.0 per game).
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Fairfield
W 72-64
Home
11/17/2021
Rhode Island
L 57-49
Away
11/20/2021
Utah
L 68-61
Home
11/21/2021
Rhode Island
L 71-65
Away
11/26/2021
Columbia
W 73-60
Home
11/29/2021
South Florida
-
Home
12/3/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
12/13/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
12/22/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
12/29/2021
Florida State
-
Home
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 75-54
Home
11/13/2021
Georgia Southern
L 53-41
Home
11/15/2021
N.C. A&T
W 56-54
Home
11/19/2021
Auburn
L 58-52
Home
11/24/2021
Hampton
W 58-52
Home
11/29/2021
Boston College
-
Away
12/3/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Austin Peay
-
Home
12/18/2021
Florida
-
Away
12/22/2021
BYU
-
Home
12/29/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home