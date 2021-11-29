Boston College vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Boston College vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Florida Bulls (3-2) play the Boston College Eagles (4-3) at Silvio O. Conte Forum on Monday, November 29, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. South Florida

    Key Stats for Boston College vs. South Florida

    • The Eagles record 68.3 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 54.2 the Bulls allow.
    • The Bulls score 5.3 fewer points per game (56.4) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (61.7).
    • This season, the Eagles have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
    • The Bulls are shooting 37.2% from the field, 6.4% lower than the 43.6% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Eagles this season is DeMarr Langford Jr., who averages 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
    • Boston College's leading rebounder is T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 7.9 boards per game and its best passer is Makai Ashton-Langford and his 3.1 assists per game.
    • Jaeden Zackery leads the Eagles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Boston College steals leader is Ashton-Langford, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bickerstaff, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • Caleb Murphy racks up 12.0 points and adds 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Javon Greene's stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 9.2 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.
    • Greene hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
    • South Florida's leader in steals is Greene (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jalyn McCreary (1.0 per game).

    Boston College Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Fairfield

    W 72-64

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 57-49

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Utah

    L 68-61

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 71-65

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Columbia

    W 73-60

    Home

    11/29/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    South Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 75-54

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Georgia Southern

    L 53-41

    Home

    11/15/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 56-54

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Auburn

    L 58-52

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Hampton

    W 58-52

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Austin Peay

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    South Florida at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

