Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket as Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (9-15, 4-10 ACC) aim to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College

Syracuse vs Boston College Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Syracuse

-8.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Boston College

  • The 77.4 points per game the Orange score are 9.5 more points than the Eagles give up (67.9).
  • The Eagles average 8.4 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Orange give up (74.6).
  • The Orange are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim puts up 19.2 points and 3.4 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.7 rebounds, shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.7% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jesse Edwards averages 12 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 69.1% from the floor (fifth in college basketball).
  • Cole Swider paces his team in rebounds per contest (6.9), and also puts up 13 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Joseph Girard III leads his squad in assists per game (4.3), and also posts 13.7 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Jimmy Boeheim averages 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • DeMarr Langford Jr. is putting up 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the field.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff leads the Eagles in rebounding (7.8 per game), and produces 7.3 points and 1.3 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Jaeden Zackery is averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 43.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
  • Quinten Post gets the Eagles 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Boston College at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
