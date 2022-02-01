Boston College goes for its second straight win Tuesday night when it travels to Virginia for an ACC clash.

On Sunday afternoon, Boston College snapped a two-game losing streak when it beat Pitt 69-56. The Eagles were able to get the win and avenge an earlier season loss to the Panthers.

How to Watch Boston College at Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Eagles have only won three of their last 11 and have struggled over the last month and a half. They are now 4-6 in the ACC and 9-11 overall.

Tuesday night the Eagles will look to win their second straight game for the first time since the beginning of December.

The Cavaliers, though, will look to stop them in the only meeting of the year between these two teams.

The Cavaliers are coming off a loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak over the Fighting Irish and dropped them to 6-5 in the ACC.

It also continued an up and down stretch for the Cavaliers as they have now swapped wins and losses over their last eight games and haven't won or lost more than two in a row over their last 14.

Tuesday they will look to keep that trend up and get a win to stay above .500 in the ACC.

