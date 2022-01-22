Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots as Boston College Eagles center Justin Vander Baan (32) and guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) defend during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers won 69-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-4 ACC) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

  • The Hokies score 69.4 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles score an average of 67 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 59.3 the Hokies give up.
  • The Hokies make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
  • Keve Aluma is Virginia Tech's leading scorer, averaging 15.4 per game while tacking on 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
  • The Hokies get the most three-point shooting production out of Hunter Cattoor, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while David N'Guessan leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Makai Ashton-Langford averages 12.9 points and tacks on 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Eagles' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.3 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Brevin Galloway is reliable from distance and leads the Eagles with 1.6 made threes per game.
  • Ashton-Langford (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Duke

L 76-65

Away

1/4/2022

NC State

L 68-63

Home

1/12/2022

Virginia

L 54-52

Away

1/15/2022

Notre Dame

W 79-73

Home

1/19/2022

NC State

W 62-59

Away

1/22/2022

Boston College

-

Away

1/24/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/26/2022

Miami

-

Home

1/29/2022

Florida State

-

Away

2/2/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

2/5/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

North Carolina

L 91-65

Home

1/8/2022

Pittsburgh

L 69-67

Away

1/12/2022

Georgia Tech

L 81-76

Home

1/15/2022

Clemson

W 70-68

Away

1/19/2022

Louisville

L 67-54

Away

1/22/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/24/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

1/26/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

2/1/2022

Virginia

-

Away

2/8/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Virginia Tech at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
