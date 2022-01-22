How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-4 ACC) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Virginia Tech
- The Hokies score 69.4 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles score an average of 67 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 59.3 the Hokies give up.
- The Hokies make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45%).
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists. Mutts averages 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
- Keve Aluma is Virginia Tech's leading scorer, averaging 15.4 per game while tacking on 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- The Hokies get the most three-point shooting production out of Hunter Cattoor, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- Mutts is Virginia Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while David N'Guessan leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Makai Ashton-Langford averages 12.9 points and tacks on 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Eagles' leaderboards in those statistics.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.3 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
- Brevin Galloway is reliable from distance and leads the Eagles with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Ashton-Langford (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Virginia Tech Schedule
12/22/2021
Duke
L 76-65
Away
1/4/2022
NC State
L 68-63
Home
1/12/2022
Virginia
L 54-52
Away
1/15/2022
Notre Dame
W 79-73
Home
1/19/2022
NC State
W 62-59
Away
1/22/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/24/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/26/2022
Miami
-
Home
1/29/2022
Florida State
-
Away
2/2/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
2/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
Boston College Schedule
1/2/2022
North Carolina
L 91-65
Home
1/8/2022
Pittsburgh
L 69-67
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia Tech
L 81-76
Home
1/15/2022
Clemson
W 70-68
Away
1/19/2022
Louisville
L 67-54
Away
1/22/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/24/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/26/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/29/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
2/1/2022
Virginia
-
Away
2/8/2022
Syracuse
-
Home