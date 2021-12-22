How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

Wake Forest goes for its sixth straight win Wednesday night when it hosts ACC foe Boston College.

Wake Forest continues to be the surprise story in the ACC this year. The Demon Deacons are 11-1 on the season and head into conference play on a five-game winning streak.

How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Their only loss of the year came on Nov. 27 to LSU, but they have been perfect since. They have looked strong so far this year, but ACC play will really show fans how good of a team they are.

Wednesday, Wake Forest will look to get its second conference win of the year when it hosts a Boston College team that is coming off two straight losses.

The Eagles head to Wake Forest coming off a big upset loss to Albany nine days ago. The loss to the Great Danes came after they got beat at Saint Louis, and the Eagles now find themselves just 6-5 on the year.

Boston College did win its ACC opener against Notre Dame but hasn't won since. Wednesday, it will look to get back on track and stay perfect in conference, but it will have to upset the red-hot Demon Deacons to get there.

