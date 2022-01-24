An ACC rivalry will take center stage Monday night as Boston College travels to Wake Forest to take on the Demon Deacons.

The Boston College men's basketball team has not had a sterling start to the season. The Eagles are 3–4 in the ACC and 8–9 overall .

Since the new year, Boston College has gone 2–4, including four losses to conference opponents (North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Louisville). It did, however, manage two narrow victories against Clemson and Virginia Tech.

How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Demon Deacons have had a much better start to their season with an overall record of 15–5 and a conference record of 5–4. Their four in-conference losses were all to top teams, including perennial powerhouses North Carolina and Duke.

Wake Forest is led in scoring by Alondes Williams, who averages 20.3 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Boston College only has two players that average double figures with Makai Ashton-Langford leading the pack at 12.9 points per game. While this is a game that Boston College needs to win, Wake Forest is never going down without a fight.

