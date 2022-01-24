Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An ACC rivalry will take center stage Monday night as Boston College travels to Wake Forest to take on the Demon Deacons.

The Boston College men's basketball team has not had a sterling start to the season. The Eagles are 3–4 in the ACC and 8–9 overall .

Since the new year, Boston College has gone 2–4, including four losses to conference opponents (North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Louisville). It did, however, manage two narrow victories against Clemson and Virginia Tech.

How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Boston College at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Demon Deacons have had a much better start to their season with an overall record of 15–5 and a conference record of 5–4. Their four in-conference losses were all to top teams, including perennial powerhouses North Carolina and Duke.

Wake Forest is led in scoring by Alondes Williams, who averages 20.3 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Boston College only has two players that average double figures with Makai Ashton-Langford leading the pack at 12.9 points per game. While this is a game that Boston College needs to win, Wake Forest is never going down without a fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Boston College at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

michigan women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) dribbles the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) dribbles the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Coppin State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Howard at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Arizona State Gold
College Golf

How to Watch Southwestern Invitational, First Round

1 hour ago
chris-paul-devin-booker
SI Guide

Devin Booker, Suns Look to Stay Hot vs. Jazz

3 hours ago
college soccer
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Caen vs. Ajaccio

3 hours ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs. Comoros

4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy