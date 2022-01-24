Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) dribbles the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-4, 6-3 ACC) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-9, 3-4 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -10.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

The Demon Deacons average 79.3 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 65.7 the Eagles allow.

The Eagles' 67.1 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 68.5 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

The Eagles' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams paces his squad in points (20.4), rebounds (6.8) and assists (5.1) per game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 32.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jake Laravia puts up 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 60.9% from the floor.

Dallas Walton puts up 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field.

Isaiah Mucius puts up 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Daivien Williamson posts 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Boston College Players to Watch