Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-4, 6-3 ACC) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-9, 3-4 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wake Forest
-10.5
141.5 points
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Boston College
- The Demon Deacons average 79.3 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 65.7 the Eagles allow.
- The Eagles' 67.1 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 68.5 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- The Eagles' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams paces his squad in points (20.4), rebounds (6.8) and assists (5.1) per game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 32.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia puts up 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 60.9% from the floor.
- Dallas Walton puts up 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field.
- Isaiah Mucius puts up 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Daivien Williamson posts 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. gives the Eagles 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- T.J. Bickerstaff tops the Eagles in rebounding (7.6 per game), and averages 8.2 points and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Quinten Post gets the Eagles 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Jaeden Zackery is averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
