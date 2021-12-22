Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

    • The Demon Deacons record 19.6 more points per game (81.2) than the Eagles allow (61.6).
    • The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 67.1 the Demon Deacons give up.
    • The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Eagles allow to opponents.
    • The Eagles' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams paces his team in points (21), rebounds (6.6) and assists (4.9) per contest, shooting 58% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Jake Laravia is putting up 12.7 points, 2.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Daivien Williamson puts up 13.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Dallas Walton averages 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field.
    • Isaiah Mucius averages 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • DeMarr Langford Jr. leads the Eagles in scoring (12.1 points per game), and puts up 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.5 points and 1.2 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the field.
    • Makai Ashton-Langford is posting a team-high 3.4 assists per game. And he is delivering 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
    • Jaeden Zackery gets the Eagles 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • The Eagles receive 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Quinten Post.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Boston College at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

