Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Boston College
- The Demon Deacons record 19.6 more points per game (81.2) than the Eagles allow (61.6).
- The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 67.1 the Demon Deacons give up.
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams paces his team in points (21), rebounds (6.6) and assists (4.9) per contest, shooting 58% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia is putting up 12.7 points, 2.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
- Daivien Williamson puts up 13.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dallas Walton averages 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field.
- Isaiah Mucius averages 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. leads the Eagles in scoring (12.1 points per game), and puts up 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.5 points and 1.2 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the field.
- Makai Ashton-Langford is posting a team-high 3.4 assists per game. And he is delivering 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
- Jaeden Zackery gets the Eagles 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Eagles receive 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Quinten Post.
