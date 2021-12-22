Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

The Demon Deacons record 19.6 more points per game (81.2) than the Eagles allow (61.6).

The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 67.1 the Demon Deacons give up.

The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams paces his team in points (21), rebounds (6.6) and assists (4.9) per contest, shooting 58% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jake Laravia is putting up 12.7 points, 2.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Daivien Williamson puts up 13.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Dallas Walton averages 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field.

Isaiah Mucius averages 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Boston College Players to Watch