How to Watch Boston University at Colgate in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Streaking Raiders play host to Boston University aiming for the season sweep of the Terriers

Two of the hottest teams in the Patriot League square off today as Colgate puts their eight-game winning streak on the line as BU rolls into town with a four-game winning streak of their own.

Colgate comes into today as the seventh-best three-point shooting team in the country knocking down 40.2% of their three-point field goals this season and are 12th in the country with 10.3 made three-pointers per game led by the Patriot Leagues top two shooters in senior guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (52.2%) and junior guard Ryan Moffatt (46.5%).

How to Watch Boston University at Colgate:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Boston University at Colgate game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raiders have already locked up a first-round bye and a home game in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament and will have the inside track to taking home their second consecutive division title.

Patriot League preseason Player of the Year Javante McCoy leads Boston with 16.6 points per game. The senior guard has scored in double figures in 27 of 28 games this season including a season-high 27 points in a 68-63 win over Binghamton on December 4th.

His 19 point effort in the Terriers Turnpike Trophy victory at Holy Cross on Wednesday moved him into 11th place on the League’s career scoring list.

Due to Covid postponements, Colgate is in the middle of playing 12 games in a 26-day span, part of which makes this current winning streak more impressive.

Boston University won the first matchup of the season between these two squads, 76-72 back on January 28th. That loss marks the last time the Raiders lost a game and have now run their season record from a dismal 8-11 to 16-11 and a 12-2 mark in conference play.

