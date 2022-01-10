Boston University and American both look to snap two-game losing streaks Monday when they battle in Patriot League action.

The Boston University men's basketball team heads on the road Monday night for a game against American looking to snap a two-game losing streak and get back to .500 in the Patriot League.

How to Watch Boston University at American in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Terriers lost to Navy on Tuesday and then dropped their second straight game to Loyola (Md.) on Friday. The back-to-back losses dropped their overall record to 10–6 and their Patriot League record to 1–2.

On Monday night, they will look to get back in the win column when they take on an American team that has had its last two games postponed.

The Eagles lost their conference opener to Lehigh 63–61 on New Year's Day and since then have had games against Lafayette and Colgate postponed.

Back-to-back losses to Lehigh and George Mason snapped a two-game winning streak for the Eagles and dropped them to just 4–9 on the year.

On Monday night, American will look to upset Boston University and pick up its first Patriot League win of the year.

