How to Watch Boston University vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) shoots past Boston University Terriers forward Sukhmail Mathon (41) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston University Terriers (10-6, 0-0 Patriot) visit the American Eagles (4-9, 0-0 Patriot) in a matchup of Patriot rivals at Bender Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

How to Watch American vs. Boston University

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Bender Arena

Bender Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Boston University -7.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for American vs. Boston University

The Terriers score 8.8 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Eagles allow (77.0).

The Eagles score just 0.1 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Terriers allow (65.3).

This season, the Terriers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

The Eagles have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Terriers have averaged.

Boston University Players to Watch

Sukhmail Mathon posts a team-leading 9.3 rebounds per game. He is also posting 14.1 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Jonas Harper puts up 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Fletcher Tynen is posting 6.2 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Walter Whyte puts up 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

American Players to Watch