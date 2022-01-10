Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston University vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) shoots past Boston University Terriers forward Sukhmail Mathon (41) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) shoots past Boston University Terriers forward Sukhmail Mathon (41) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston University Terriers (10-6, 0-0 Patriot) visit the American Eagles (4-9, 0-0 Patriot) in a matchup of Patriot rivals at Bender Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

How to Watch American vs. Boston University

Boston University vs American Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boston University

-7.5

130.5 points

Key Stats for American vs. Boston University

  • The Terriers score 8.8 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Eagles allow (77.0).
  • The Eagles score just 0.1 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Terriers allow (65.3).
  • This season, the Terriers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • The Eagles have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Terriers have averaged.

Boston University Players to Watch

  • Sukhmail Mathon posts a team-leading 9.3 rebounds per game. He is also posting 14.1 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor.
  • Jonas Harper puts up 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Fletcher Tynen is posting 6.2 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Walter Whyte puts up 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

American Players to Watch

  • Stacy Beckton Jr. is the Eagles' top scorer (13.3 points per game) and assist man (1.3), and produces 4.4 rebounds.
  • Johnny O'Neil is the Eagles' top rebounder (5.2 per game), and he delivers 10.2 points and 1.8 assists.
  • Matt Rogers is putting up 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 63.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • Colin Smalls is posting a team-best 2.9 assists per game. And he is contributing 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 41.7% of his shots from the field.
  • The Eagles get 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Connor Nelson.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Boston University at American

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Avalanche

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his overtime goal with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) battle for a rebound during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) compete for a loose ball during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
David Annie 90 Day
entertainment

How to Watch David & Annie: After the 90 Days Series Premiere

1 minute ago
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) in the second half the NCAA Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6. Cotton Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide Ac 434
College Football

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) celebrate Cook's touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Alabama vs. Georgia: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy