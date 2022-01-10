How to Watch Boston University vs. American: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston University Terriers (10-6, 0-0 Patriot) visit the American Eagles (4-9, 0-0 Patriot) in a matchup of Patriot rivals at Bender Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.
How to Watch American vs. Boston University
- Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Bender Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boston University
-7.5
130.5 points
Key Stats for American vs. Boston University
- The Terriers score 8.8 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Eagles allow (77.0).
- The Eagles score just 0.1 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Terriers allow (65.3).
- This season, the Terriers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% lower than the 49.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- The Eagles have shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Terriers have averaged.
Boston University Players to Watch
- Sukhmail Mathon posts a team-leading 9.3 rebounds per game. He is also posting 14.1 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor.
- Jonas Harper puts up 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Fletcher Tynen is posting 6.2 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- Walter Whyte puts up 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
American Players to Watch
- Stacy Beckton Jr. is the Eagles' top scorer (13.3 points per game) and assist man (1.3), and produces 4.4 rebounds.
- Johnny O'Neil is the Eagles' top rebounder (5.2 per game), and he delivers 10.2 points and 1.8 assists.
- Matt Rogers is putting up 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 63.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Colin Smalls is posting a team-best 2.9 assists per game. And he is contributing 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 41.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Eagles get 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Connor Nelson.
How To Watch
January
10
2022
Boston University at American
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)