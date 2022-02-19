Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston University vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm guard Posh Alexander (0) drives in between Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 12, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm guard Posh Alexander (0) drives in between Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Colgate Raiders (16-11, 12-2 Patriot) bring an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Boston University Terriers (19-9, 10-5 Patriot), winners of four straight. The contest begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Boston University

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Cotterell Court
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colgate vs Boston University Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colgate

-6.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Boston University

  • The 75.9 points per game the Raiders score are 9.6 more points than the Terriers allow (66.3).
  • The Terriers put up an average of 71.1 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 68.6 the Raiders give up.
  • This season, the Raiders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents have made.
  • The Terriers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Colgate Players to Watch

  • Tucker Richardson paces his team in assists per contest (3.7), and also puts up 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Keegan Records leads his team in rebounds per game (6.1), and also posts 9.9 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Jack Ferguson is posting 12.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
  • Ryan Moffatt puts up 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 54.4% from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Nelly Cummings paces his team in both points (15.1) and assists (3.6) per game, and also puts up 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Boston University Players to Watch

  • Sukhmail Mathon is posting a team-high 9.9 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 15.3 points and 1.7 assists, making 53% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Terriers receive 13.1 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Walter Whyte.
  • Jonas Harper gets the Terriers 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Fletcher Tynen gives the Terriers 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Boston University at Colgate

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Florida in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland State Vikings guard Torrey Patton (24) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
2 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Auburn vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Morgan State vs. Howard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison guard Elijah Hawkins (3) reacts after a foul against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Illinois State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) shoots around Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between Xavier Musketeers and Bradley Braves on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Cincinnati. Bradley Braves At Xavier Musketeers
College Basketball

Bradley vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy