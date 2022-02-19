How to Watch Boston University vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 12, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm guard Posh Alexander (0) drives in between Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (33) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Colgate Raiders (16-11, 12-2 Patriot) bring an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Boston University Terriers (19-9, 10-5 Patriot), winners of four straight. The contest begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Colgate vs. Boston University

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Cotterell Court

Cotterell Court Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colgate -6.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Colgate vs. Boston University

The 75.9 points per game the Raiders score are 9.6 more points than the Terriers allow (66.3).

The Terriers put up an average of 71.1 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 68.6 the Raiders give up.

This season, the Raiders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents have made.

The Terriers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Colgate Players to Watch

Tucker Richardson paces his team in assists per contest (3.7), and also puts up 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keegan Records leads his team in rebounds per game (6.1), and also posts 9.9 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Jack Ferguson is posting 12.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Ryan Moffatt puts up 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 54.4% from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nelly Cummings paces his team in both points (15.1) and assists (3.6) per game, and also puts up 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Boston University Players to Watch