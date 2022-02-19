How to Watch Boston University vs. Colgate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (16-11, 12-2 Patriot) bring an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Boston University Terriers (19-9, 10-5 Patriot), winners of four straight. The contest begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch Colgate vs. Boston University
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Cotterell Court
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colgate
-6.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Colgate vs. Boston University
- The 75.9 points per game the Raiders score are 9.6 more points than the Terriers allow (66.3).
- The Terriers put up an average of 71.1 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 68.6 the Raiders give up.
- This season, the Raiders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents have made.
- The Terriers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
Colgate Players to Watch
- Tucker Richardson paces his team in assists per contest (3.7), and also puts up 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Keegan Records leads his team in rebounds per game (6.1), and also posts 9.9 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Jack Ferguson is posting 12.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Moffatt puts up 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 54.4% from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nelly Cummings paces his team in both points (15.1) and assists (3.6) per game, and also puts up 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Boston University Players to Watch
- Sukhmail Mathon is posting a team-high 9.9 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 15.3 points and 1.7 assists, making 53% of his shots from the floor.
- The Terriers receive 13.1 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Walter Whyte.
- Jonas Harper gets the Terriers 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Fletcher Tynen gives the Terriers 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Boston University at Colgate
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)