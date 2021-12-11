On Saturday evening in college basketball action, Boston University will hit the road for a showdown against Dartmouth.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward with quite a few intriguing matchups for fans to watch on Saturday. While every fan likes tuning in to see ranked teams face off, there are some under-the-radar games to watch as well. One of those will feature Boston University hitting the road to take on Dartmouth.

How to Watch Boston University at Dartmouth in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

So far this season, the Terriers have been able to put together an 8-3 record. They have been very competitive and are a very underrated basketball team. A win on the road against Dartmouth would be another sign of their ability to compete.

On the other side, the Big Green have gone 3-4 to begin the year. Dartmouth needs to find a way to pick up a big win at home. There would be no better way to begin a turnaround than beating the Terriers.

This should be a very entertaining game between two very hungry teams. Boston University is favored to win, but Dartmouth won't go down without a fight.

