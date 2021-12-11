Boston University vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Boston University vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston University Terriers (8-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Edward Leede Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Boston University
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Edward Leede Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boston University
-3
126.5 points
Key Stats for Dartmouth vs. Boston University
- The Terriers average just three fewer points per game (68.6) than the Big Green allow (71.6).
- The Big Green's 72.1 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 62.5 the Terriers allow.
- The Terriers are shooting 45% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Big Green allow to opponents.
- The Big Green's 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
Boston University Players to Watch
- Sukhmail Mathon is tops on his team in rebounds per game (8.7), and also posts 12.5 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jonas Harper posts 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 34.6% from the field and 26.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Fletcher Tynen posts 6.1 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field.
- Walter Whyte is putting up 13.8 points, 1.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Aaryn Rai paces the Big Green in rebounding (8.5 per game) and assists (2.7), and posts 11.8 points. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Brendan Barry tops the Big Green in scoring (15.7 points per game), and produces 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Taurus Samuels is posting 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
- The Big Green receive 4.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Garrison Wade.
- Cam Krystowiak is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 62.1% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Boston University at Dartmouth
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)