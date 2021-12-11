Boston University vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) shoots over Dartmouth Big Green guard Brendan Barry (15) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston University Terriers (8-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Edward Leede Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Boston University

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Edward Leede Arena

Favorite Spread Total Boston University -3 126.5 points

Key Stats for Dartmouth vs. Boston University

The Terriers average just three fewer points per game (68.6) than the Big Green allow (71.6).

The Big Green's 72.1 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 62.5 the Terriers allow.

The Terriers are shooting 45% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Big Green allow to opponents.

The Big Green's 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Boston University Players to Watch

Sukhmail Mathon is tops on his team in rebounds per game (8.7), and also posts 12.5 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jonas Harper posts 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 34.6% from the field and 26.6% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Fletcher Tynen posts 6.1 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field.

Walter Whyte is putting up 13.8 points, 1.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

Dartmouth Players to Watch