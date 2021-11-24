Publish date:
How to Watch Boston University vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams hit the court when the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) host the Boston University Terriers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Seminoles will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Terriers, who have won three straight.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Boston University
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-18
135.5 points
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Boston University
- The Seminoles score 74.6 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 61.3 the Terriers give up.
- The Terriers score 10.1 more points per game (69.7) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (59.6).
- This season, the Seminoles have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Terriers' opponents have hit.
- The Terriers are shooting 46.9% from the field, 10.4% higher than the 36.5% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Malik Osborne puts up 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 0.8 assists, shooting 61.3% from the floor and 69.2% from downtown (third in the country) with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Anthony Polite averages 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Caleb Mills posts 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Matthew Cleveland puts up 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Rayquan Evans is tops on the Seminoles at 3.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.2 rebounds and 7.2 points.
Boston University Players to Watch
- Sukhmail Mathon is No. 1 on the Terriers in rebounding (8.5 per game), and posts 9.7 points and 2.0 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Walter Whyte gets the Terriers 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Terriers receive 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jonas Harper.
- The Terriers receive 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Fletcher Tynen.
