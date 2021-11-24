Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Boston University vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) dribbles the ball past Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams hit the court when the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) host the Boston University Terriers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Seminoles will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Terriers, who have won three straight.

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Boston University

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    Florida State vs Boston University Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida State

    -18

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Florida State vs. Boston University

    • The Seminoles score 74.6 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 61.3 the Terriers give up.
    • The Terriers score 10.1 more points per game (69.7) than the Seminoles allow their opponents to score (59.6).
    • This season, the Seminoles have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Terriers' opponents have hit.
    • The Terriers are shooting 46.9% from the field, 10.4% higher than the 36.5% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Malik Osborne puts up 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 0.8 assists, shooting 61.3% from the floor and 69.2% from downtown (third in the country) with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Anthony Polite averages 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Caleb Mills posts 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Matthew Cleveland puts up 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Rayquan Evans is tops on the Seminoles at 3.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.2 rebounds and 7.2 points.

    Boston University Players to Watch

    • Sukhmail Mathon is No. 1 on the Terriers in rebounding (8.5 per game), and posts 9.7 points and 2.0 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Walter Whyte gets the Terriers 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • The Terriers receive 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jonas Harper.
    • The Terriers receive 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Fletcher Tynen.

    How To Watch

    Boston University at Florida State

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
